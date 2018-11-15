Brigadier Announces Changes to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2018 - Brigadier Gold Ltd. ("Brigadier" or the "Company") (BRG.H) announces the appointment of Bev Funston as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately. Ms. Funston’s appointment follows the resignation of Rob Dzisiak as a member of the Board of Directors of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Dzisiak for his service and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.



Bev Funston has served as a Corporate Secretary and a Director on the board of public and private natural resource companies over the past 18 years. She brings over 27 years of office administration, 18 of those in regulatory compliance, working with lawyers, auditors, tax advisers, bankers and shareholders on board governance issues.

For further information, please contact Grant Hall, President and CEO at (520) 668-4101.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Brigadier Gold Ltd.

Grant Hall, President & CEO

(520) 668-4101

info@brigadiergold.com