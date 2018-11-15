Canada Carbon Provides Update on TAQ Ruling

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2018 - Canada Carbon Inc. (the “Company”) (TSX-V:CCB), (FF:U7N1) announces that last Friday, the Tribunal administratif du Québec (“TAQ”) rendered a decision in the case of Canada Carbon against Grenville-Sur-La-Rouge ("GSLR"). In this decision, TAQ concludes that it does not have jurisdiction to hear the appeal of the decision rendered by the Commission de la protection du territoire Agricole du Québec (“CPTAQ”), which rejected Canada Carbon's application for authorization, because this debate falls under the jurisdiction of the Superior Court.



What was presented as an important decision is in fact a decision that will have very little impact on the ongoing case because Canada Carbon already filed a motion for Judicial Review several months ago in the Superior Court of Quebec which specifically aims to:

(1) declare the resolution passed on December 12, 2017 by the new council of GSLR null and void; (2) declare that section 246 of the Land Use Planning and Development Act makes any applicable municipal by-law unenforceable against the Canada Carbon graphite mine project; (3) have Canada Carbon vested with rights to proceed with its marble project.

Counsel for Canada Carbon, Mr. Roger Paiement, states: “This decision rendered by the TAQ last Friday will be of no consequence to the extent that this tribunal concludes that the debate does not fall within its jurisdiction but that of the Quebec Superior Court. However, the Quebec Superior Court is already engaged in this debate through the Judicial Review and will decide the questions above."

Once the above issues have been decided by the Superior Court, the CPTAQ authorization application process can then be reactivated and Canada Carbon's application can then proceed in its normal course.

"The eventual decision to be made by the Superior Court on the Application for Judicial Review," explains Mr. Paiement, "will be the one that will be decisive and which will confirm the right of Canada Carbon to proceed with its graphite mine and marble quarry."

