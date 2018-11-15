Results From the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI) announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting on November 13, 2018 were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the nomination of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.



Shareholders elected Luc Cloutier, Guy Chevrette, Michel Bouchard, Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis to the Board of Directors with an approval rating between 96.73 % to 99.18 %. More than 45 % of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting, held after the meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-elected as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis were re-elected as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Mr. Luc Cloutier, Gilles Dupuis and Michel Bouchard will form the audit committee and the governance, environment, health and safety committee.

“As part of the annual shareholders meeting, Sirios shared the latest results of its flagship project Cheechoo, as well as a report of the activities conducted over the last year. Our latest drilling results attest to our growth and to the potential of Cheechoo, which moves into the resource estimate phase.” Dominique Doucet, founder and CEO of Sirios Resources.

To view the presentation: http://sirios.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/11/5718bff8-ag-2018.pdf

Options grant

The Board of Directors has granted on November 13, 2018, 2,300,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.22 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

About Sirios

Founded in 1995, Sirios Ressources develops its own mining exploration projects. Pioneers in the discovery of world-class gold deposits in the James Bay region, over the years, Sirios has discovered numerous gold and silver showings in Nord-du-Québec and Eastern Canada.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information, contact:

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

ddoucet@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961

Website: www.sirios.com