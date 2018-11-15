Randgold Announces Investor Days Webcast Available 16 November 2018

Webcast of "New Barrick" Investor Days Available 16 November 2018
JERSEY, CHANNEL ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2018 / With reference to the recommended share-for-share merger of Randgold Resources Ltd. ("Randgold") and Barrick Gold Corp. ("Barrick"), the two companies will be holding combined NEW BARRICK Investor Days for the investment communities in London, New York and Toronto, within the next week. Presentations will be made by Randgold and Barrick executives. A recording of the first of the Investor Days, due to be held in London on Friday 16 November 2018, will be available as a webcast, together with accompanying presentation materials, immediately following the event, on Randgold's website at www.randgoldresources.com and Barrick's website at www.barrick.com and www.barrick.com/a-new-champion.
The webcasts are planned to be available at:
05:00 PST (USA/Canada) • 08:00 EST (USA/Canada) • 13:00 GMT (UK) • 14:00 CET • 15:00 CAT
ENQUIRIES:
Randgold
Kathy du Plessis Investor & Media Relations Telephone: +44 20 7557 7738 Email: randgold@dpapr.com
