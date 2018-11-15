Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
DIOS hits over 10 grams gold per tonne in outcrop on K2 West Input area - discovers Bousquet mine type boulders associated with WI-Target

17:30 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2018 - DIOS EXPLORATION discovers new gold occurrences on FARWEST CLAIM BLOCK of wholly-owned K2 gold project along an under-explored part of the Lower Eastmain Greenstone belt, James Bay Eeyou-Istchee, Quebec. Preliminary results returned a surface outcrop grading over 10 grams gold per tonne, in the vicinity of the West Input anomalies. Many results are still pending, with high sulphide content. This is the first ever discovery of gold in outcrop in that whole area.

FARWEST CLAIMS


Prospecting near WI-Target yielded Bousquet and Doyon mine-type sericitized and silicified dacitic glacial floats/boulders hosting 2-10 percent disseminated pyrite and quartz veinlets assayed 6.72, 0.72, 0.63, 0.443, 0.352 grams per ton gold with minor silver (1-29 g/t Ag) and copper (0.086-0.192 percent Cu) values. A series of several kilometre long electromagnetic conductors (EM inputs) and adjacent glacial drumlins were targeted within a poorly outcropping bimodal volcanic domain. Systematic prospecting (glacial boulders/floats) and soil (B- horizon) sampling were carried on the NE drumlins 200-600 meters W-NW of the 2.2 km long WI-Target (9x 2-4channels inputs-EM) and 4.2 km-long A-05 (15x 2-5channels inputs-EM) conductors. Distribution and nature (metric size and angularity) of gold-bearing floats suggest proximal source (probably from adjacent EM conductors).

WI-Target drumlins are also characterized by anomalous gold in B-horizons as ten out of 16 (62.5%) soil samples assayed over 8 parts per billion gold: 8, 9, 10, 15, 19, 20, 21, 30, 49 and 283 ppb Au. New Cinnamon gold showing, 300 meters SE of WI-Target, returned over 10 g/t Au & 2 g/t Ag, hosted by a 0.3m-wide N255-260 shear (same orientation as WI-Target conductor) with 1% disseminated pyrite in tonalitic intrusion near volcanic contact. Adjacent (down-ice) E-W drumlin yielded 3 anomalous soil-samples assaying 6, 7 & 17 ppb Au.

Along nearby several kilometre long A-05 conductor, prospecting uncovered two metric semi-massive pyrrhotite-pyrite exhalite floats that respectively graded 0.28% Zn, 4.8 g/t Ag & 0.055% Cu, 1.7 g/t Ag.

This press release was prepared By Harold Desbiens, M.Sc. Geo and 43-101 QP. Mr. Desbiens worked for many years for Lac Minerals, at the time owner of Doyon and Bousquet mines.

The FARWEST claim block is located 25 km east of the Eastmain Village, itself located where the Eastmain river flows into James bay. Samples were sent for assays (Au-AA23 & ME-ICP41) at Val d Or ALS Global Laboratory.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

President & CEO
mjgirard@diosexplo.com
Tel. : (514) 923-9123
www.diosexplo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/74fedc15-aa61-4033-9aab-064750ab2b08


DIOS Exploration Inc.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.diosexplo.com


