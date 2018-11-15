Change of Company Name to ioneer Ltd

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2018 - Australian-based lithium-boron developer Global Geoscience Ltd. (“Company”) (ASX: GSC) is pleased to announce that, following approval of a special resolution by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting held on 31 October 2018, the Company has officially changed its name to ioneer Ltd (“ioneer”).



The Australian Securities Exchange (“ASX”) listing code for the Company changed from GSC to INR as of Tuesday, 6 November 2018.

The name change reflects the Company’s transition and growth into an emerging lithium-boron supplier.

Chairman James D. Calaway noted:

“Our new name is derived from the combination of ion and pioneer. It reflects our aim to be pioneers in producing the materials for a sustainable future.

“Our commitment to develop the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project into a core, long-term, and profitable asset is part of our responsibility to the planet. Both lithium and boron have unique properties that are essential to modern life and emerging clean technologies.”

Information for shareholders and investors will be available on the new Company website (ioneer.com) from Monday 12 November 2018.

About ioneer

Australian-based lithium-boron mine developer ioneer Ltd is focused on its 100%-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.

Completed in October 2018, the Rhyolite Ridge PFS affirmed the Project’s scale, globally competitive forecast cash operating costs, robust operating margins, long life and exceptional economic returns.

With forecast annual production of 20,200 tonnes lithium carbonate and 173,000 tonnes boric acid, the Project will be a globally significant producer of both lithium and boron and the largest lithium producer in the United States.