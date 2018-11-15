Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

SYDNEY, Nov. 15, 2018 - Australian-based lithium-boron developer ioneer Ltd (Company) (ASX: INR) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Ian Bucknell as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) after an extensive search process with the assistance of Spencer Stuart.



Mr. Bucknell will play a key role in both managing the financing of the Company’s flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project and in building the organisational capabilities and processes necessary to deliver a world-scale project. He is based in Australia and will work out of the Company’s Sydney Office.

Mr. Bucknell’s experience includes being CFO of ASX-listed companies and over 20 years international resource experience including senior executive roles at AWE Ltd., Drillsearch Energy Ltd. and Great Artesian Oil and Gas Limited. During this time, he has worked in several high-growth organisations and financed projects from discovery to production.

Mr. Bucknell is a Fellow of the Australian Society of Certified Practising Accountants (FCPA), a graduate of the Australian Institute of Company Directors (GAICD) and holds a Bachelor of Business (Accounting) from the University of Technology, Sydney (B.Bus).

ioneer’s Managing Director, Bernard Rowe, commented: “We are delighted to announce Ian’s appointment to the Company and welcome his financing experience and track record of success. Ian represents another key appointment by the Company in building the right capability to ensure the successful development of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. We feel that Ian’s skills and experience are ideally suited to helping transform the Company into a leading supplier to the lithium and boron markets.”

Contacts

Bernard Rowe James D. Calaway Roger Howe Managing Director Chairman Investor Relations T: +61 419 447 280 T: +1 713 818 1457 T: +61 405 419 139 E: browe@ioneer.com E: jcalaway@ioneer.com E: rhowe@ioneer.com

About ioneer

The Company’s 100%-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA provides a substantial foundation for ioneer to become a responsible and profitable producer of the materials necessary for a sustainable future.

The Rhyolite Ridge Pre-Feasibility Study demonstrated the Project’s scale, long life and potential to become the lowest cost lithium producer in the world as well as the largest lithium producer in the United States.

With forecast annual production of 20,200 tonnes lithium carbonate and 173,000 tonnes boric acid, Rhyolite Ridge will be a globally significant producer of both lithium and boron.

Lithium and boron are both used in a diverse range of everyday items and innovative technologies that are essential to modern life and emerging clean technologies such as electric vehicles.