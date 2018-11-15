Black Tusk Resources Inc. to be Featured on CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel

Vancouver, November 15, 2018 - wp] (the "Company") (CSE: TUSK) is pleased to announce that it will be featured on BTV's CEO Clips on the BNN Bloomberg Channel.

BTV's CEO Clips, a series of short video profiles on innovative publicly traded companies across North America, will feature the Company on the BNN Bloomberg Chanel beginning November 15th. See link: https://www.b-tv.com/black-tusk-resources-ceo-clip-90sec/

Further online distribution through BTV's CEO Clips include: BNN.ca, Thomson Reuters Insider Network Terminals, Yahoo Finance, TSX, Globe Investor, Stockwatch, Bloomberg, Stockhouse.com and BTV's YouTube channel.

BNN Bloomberg (formerly Business News Network and Report on Business Television) is a Canadian English language specialty channel owned by Bell Media. It broadcasts programming related to business and financial news and analysis. Since April 30, 2018, the network has operated as a partner of the U.S. business channel Bloomberg Television, although BNN still produces a large portion of its business day programming in-house.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith Option Agreement, the Company currently has an option to acquire a one hundred percent (100%) undivided interest in the Goldsmith Property situated approximately is situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the City of Kaslo, British Columbia.

