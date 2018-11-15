Energold Drilling Corp. Announces Adoption of Advance Notice Policy

Trading Symbol: "EGD: TSX.V"

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2018 - Energold Drilling Corp. (EGD: TSX.V) ("Energold" or the "Company" or "Energold Group") announces that its board of directors has approved the adoption of an advance notice policy (the "Policy"), the purpose of which is to provide shareholders, directors and management of the Company with a clear framework to follow when nominating directors.

Among other things, the Policy includes a provision that requires advance notice to be given to the Company in circumstances where nominations of persons for election to the Board are made by shareholders of the Company other than pursuant to: (i) a requisition of a meeting made pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Business Corporations Act (the "Act"); or (ii) a shareholder proposal made pursuant to the provisions of the Act. The Policy fixes a deadline by which director nominations must be submitted to the Company prior to any annual or special meeting of shareholders and sets forth the information that must be included in the notice to the Company in order for a nominee to be eligible for election.

In the case of an annual meeting, notice to the Company must be given no fewer than 30 and no more than 65 days prior to the date of the meeting; provided that if the meeting is to be held on a date that is fewer than 50 days after the date on which the first public announcement of the date of the meeting was made, notice may be given no later than the close of business on the 10th day following such public announcement. In the case of a special general meeting that is not also an annual meeting, notice to the Company must be made no later than the close of business on the 15th day following the day on which the first public announcement of the date of the special meeting was made.

While the Policy is effective immediately, the Company intends to seek a shareholder ratification of the Policy by an ordinary resolution at its next general shareholder meeting. In the event that shareholders determine not to ratify the Policy, the Policy shall terminate and be void and of no further force and effect following the termination of the Meeting.

A full description of the Policy will be contained in the information circular to be prepared for the next shareholders' meeting. A copy of the Policy is available via SEDAR under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

