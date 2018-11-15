Golden Minerals Announces Sedar Filing of Pea for Santa Maria Silver-Gold Project

GOLDEN, Nov. 15, 2018 - Golden Minerals Company (NYSE American and TSX: AUMN) (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce the filing on SEDAR of a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) and accompanying Technical Report for its Santa Maria silver-gold project located in southern Chihuahua State, Mexico. The report, entitled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Updated Preliminary Economic Assessment, Santa Maria Silver Project, Santa Bárbara, Chihuahua, Mexico” is dated September 14, 2018 and was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects by the independent firm of Tetra Tech.



The report supports the disclosures made by the Company in its October 3, 2018 news release entitled “Golden Minerals Reports Improved Economics in Second PEA for Santa Maria Silver-Gold Project.”

The Technical Report is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) and on the Company’s website (http://goldenminerals.com/elquevar_drill.php).

Qualified Persons

The Report was prepared by the following Qualified Persons as defined by NI 43-101.

Mr. Deepak Malhotra, Ph.D., President of Pro Solv Consulting LLC

Mr. Guillermo Dante Ramirez-Rodriguez, Ph. D., MMSAQP, Principal Mining Engineer of Tetra Tech

Mr. Leonel López, C.P.G., Associate Principal Geologist of Tetra Tech

The contents of this press release have been reviewed and approved by Mr. Warren Rehn, QP MMSA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Golden Minerals Company.

About Golden Minerals

Golden Minerals is a Delaware corporation based in Golden, Colorado. The Company is primarily focused on advancing its El Quevar silver property in Argentina and in acquiring and advancing mining properties in Mexico with emphasis on areas near its Velardeña processing plants.

