Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Candelaria Mining Announces Proposed Warrant Extension

15.11.2018  |  GlobeNewswire

VANCOUVER, Nov. 15, 2018 - Candelaria Mining Corp. (TSXV:CAND, OTC PINK:CDELF) (the “Company”) announces that it proposes to make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the expiry dates of 12,632,398 outstanding share purchase warrants (the “Warrants”) by twelve months. The Company proposes to extend the expiry dates of the Warrants as follows: December 14, 2020 as to 2,888,888 warrants, January 6, 2021 as to 2,154,443 warrants, March 13, 2021 as to 777,777 warrants and February 18, 2021 as to 6,811,289 warrants.

The Warrants were originally issued pursuant to private placements completed from June to September 2016, and pursuant to the conversion of a convertible note. Each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.60 per share. All other terms of the Warrants will remain the same.

The warrant extension remains subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Curtis Turner
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Sam Wong, CFO

Investor Relations
Email: contact@candelariamining.com
Phone: 604-349-5992

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Candelaria Mining Corp.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.candelariamining.com


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2018.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap