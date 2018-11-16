Kingston Resources Limited: Secures Ground Surrounding Livingstone Gold Discovery

Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) ("Kingston" or "the Company") is pleased to report that it has increased its land holding at its 75%-owned Livingstone Gold Project in Western Australia to 377 km2, with a recent tenement application (see Figure 1 in link below).Highlights- Kingston expands Livingstone land holding with application ELA 52/3667- ELA 52/3667 is 170 km2 and covers prospective Padbury Metasediments- The Padbury Metasediments host the high grade Winja prospect, the recently discovered Kingsley prospect & the historic Livingstone's Find prospect- Limited historical work undertaken on the new applicationThe new application is located on the western end of the Padbury and Bryah Basins. The application consolidates Kingston's position over more than 40km of prospective strike, along the faulted contact between gneissic granite of the Archaean Narryer Terrane and the Proterozoic metasediments of the Padbury Group.Kingston's existing Livingstone tenement hosts the historic Livingstone's Find gold workings, which is the largest historic gold producing area in the Robinson Range Sheet producing 1,260oz at an average grade of 21.85g/t. It also hosts the high grade Winja prospect and the recent Kingsley discovery. The new tenement application expands Kingston's footprint around these exciting prospective targets. Kingston Resources Ltd. Managing Director, Andrew Corbett said: "The Livingstone Project is proving to be a fantastic acquisition that is rapidly increasing in value. It has delivered results with each stage of exploration undertaken by the Kingston team, culminating in the recent discovery of the Kingsley deposit on previously untested ground. With further tenure now secured in the area, we are looking forward to continuing this success."To view figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/901V877S





