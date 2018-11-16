Affinity Metals Corp. Announces Extension of Warrant Exercise Term

Vancouver, November 15, 2018 - Affinity Metals Corp. (TSXV: AFF) (the "Company") announces that it intends to extend the exercise term of certain outstanding warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1,000,000 common shares of the Company. These warrants were originally issued November 21, 2017 and are exercisable at a price of $0.15/share until November 21, 2018. The Company proposes to extend their term by one year such that the warrants will be exercisable until November 21, 2019 at an exercise price of $0.15/share. All other terms of the warrants will remain unchanged.

The proposed amendment to the term of the warrants is subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Robert Edwards

CEO and Director of Affinity Metals Corp.

Tel: 604-227-3554

Email: redwards@affinity-metals.com

