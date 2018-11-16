Katanga Mining Announces Lifting of Customs Restrictions and Resumption of Imports and Exports

ZUG, Switzerland, Nov. 16, 2018 - Katanga Mining Limited (TSX: KAT) ("Katanga" or the "Company") today announces that the previously disclosed internal instruction of the Direction Générale des Douanes et Accises ("DGDA") in the Democratic Republic of the Congo temporarily preventing the Company's 75% owned subsidiary, Kamoto Copper Company SA ("KCC"), from importing or exporting any material or production has been lifted and that imports and exports of material and production have resumed. As previously disclosed, the DGDA issued an internal instruction on November 9, 2018, temporarily preventing the KCC from importing or exporting any material or production, including copper production, as a result of KCC's alleged failure to declare and pay duties on the export of at least 6,650 tons of copper in December 2014 and January 2015.

The dispute with the DGDA arose as a result of the Company's previously disclosed overstatement of copper cathode production by 6,650 tonnes in December, 2014. This overstated cathode production was provisionally invoiced in the amount of $43 million on December 31, 2014. However, as disclosed in the Company's restated consolidated financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2016 and 2015, the overstated cathode production and the provisional invoicing of $43 million were eliminated from the restated financial statements.

Although the 6,650 tonnes of copper cathode at issue were not produced by KCC in 2014 or exported in 2015, the DGDA continues to claim that KCC failed to pay export duties on the export of these copper lots. Although the temporary suspension of imports and exports has been lifted, the DGDA is proposing to levy export duties and penalties on KCC. The validity and quantum of the DGDA's proposed export duties and penalties remains in dispute. Given that the copper cathode production at issue did not exist and that the copper lots were not exported, KCC intends to continue vigorously contesting any export duties or penalties on the overstated (not produced and not sold) copper cathodes.

About Katanga Mining Limited

Katanga Mining Ltd. operates a major mine complex in the Democratic Republic of Congo producing refined copper and cobalt. The Company has the potential to become Africa's largest copper producer and the world's largest cobalt producer. Katanga is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol KAT.

Forward Looking Statements

The temporary suspension of the imports and exports of KCC had no significant impact on the production and the financial situation of the Company. KCC has continued mining, and has sufficient stocks and consumables to operate normally for several days in the event of border closure, congestion or administrative suspension of imports and exports. Should the dispute with DGDA not be resolved in the future, the DGDA may impose another administrative suspension of imports and exports against KCC. Any such suspension is not expected to trigger an immediate impact on the production of the Company. Any future announcements regarding any such suspensions will only be made if this has or is anticipated to have a material impact on the Company.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

All forward-looking statements reflect the Company's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the statements were made. Actual results or events may differ from those predicted in these forward-looking statements. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are qualified by the assumptions that are stated or inherent in such forward-looking statements, including the assumptions listed below. Although the Company believes that these assumptions are reasonable, this list is not exhaustive of factors that may affect any of the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, future events, conditions, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, prediction, projection, forecast, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Although Katanga has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Katanga Mining Ltd.