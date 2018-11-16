American Manganese Progress Report

SURREY, November 16, 2018 - Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), (TSX.V: AMY | OTC PINK: AMYZF | FSE: 2AM), would like to report that, over the past eight months, the company has allocated a bulk of their existing funds on developing an Advanced Materials Pilot Plant to treat scrap cathode material. The expenses include specialized equipment costs, feedstock delivery, and patentable improvements to the flowsheet which has been adapted to process cathode scrap material that the Company has sourced from a US based recycler. The improvements incorporate steps to separate the aluminum foils and polymer separators while enabling the valuable active material to be recovered. In addition, revisions have been accomplished to improve recycling efficiency (in terms of less unit operations, reduced by-products, improved filtration and rinsing requirements).

Additional expenses have included business development projects to ensure AMY's advanced recycling technology lends itself to the growing lithium ion battery market. The recently announced private placement is intended to support the Pilot Plant and mission-critical work outside the Pilot Plant scope, identified due to the positive results of our development program.

AMY has ensured that a variety of cathode chemistries, such as LCO, NCA, and NMC can be effectively recycled using our advanced patent pending technology, despite the global push to reduce cobalt content in batteries. The Company has completed unplanned testing on a variety of cathode materials sourced from global suppliers. The testing, though time-consuming and costly, has been well worth the exercise because it has demonstrated the potential of the AMY recycling process. In addition, testing results have helped gain valuable connections with industry leaders and an optimistic perspective on the spent lithium ion battery market. Kemetco has been working on complete battery recycling solutions that include anode recycling. The Company has successfully addressed two of three major milestones involved with completely recycling lithium ion batteries. AMY is moving forward with the last process challenge technology that involves the actual disassembly of the battery cells.

"The current Research and Development entails hundreds of bench scale tests to verify the underlying science needed to build a fully operating Pilot Plant. Along the way, our work continues to open new doors for us," said Mr. Reaugh. "The Company and Kemetco can be proud of their accomplishments where two patentable disruptive closed-circuit solutions have been developed in a little over two years."

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 25, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

Please click the following link to view the video: American Manganese Video

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh,

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contact:

Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer

Head Office: 17942 55th Avenue, Suite 2, Surrey, B.C. Canada V3S 6C8

Telephone: 778 574 4444 Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

Website: www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images/528301/Dealroom_logo.png

Check out our financing on the Stockhouse DealRoom



https://americanmanganeseinc.com/deal-room

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward–looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.