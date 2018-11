Drilling has commenced at Santa Elena mine

CABORCA, Nov. 19, 2018 - Mexus Gold US (OTCQB: MXSG)(“Mexus” or the “Company”) announced that drilling at the Santa Elena mine located in Caborca, Sonora State, Mexico commenced November 18th. The company spent the last few weeks prepping the drill pads and preparing for arrival of the drilling rigs. Initial drilling is focused on the Julio II mineralized area. The diamond core drilling and sampling will be done in accordance with 43-101 rules. This is the beginning of Mexus’ combination confirmation/exploration drilling program with a heavy emphasis on exploration. Mexus will keep the public informed as results are verified.



New photos

About Mexus Gold US

Mexus Gold US is an American based mining company with holdings in Mexico. The fully owned Santa Elena mine is located 54km NW of Caborca, Mexico. Mexus also owns rights to the Ures property located 80km N of Hermosillo, Mexico. This property contains 6900 acres and has both gold and copper on the property. Founded in 2009, Mexus Gold US is committed to protecting the environment, mine safety and employing members of the communities in which it operates.

For more information on Mexus Gold US, visit www.mexusgoldus.com. Paul Dent 425-478-4908

Cautionary Statement

Forward looking Statement: Statements in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including the failure to complete successfully the development of new or enhanced products, the Company's future capital needs, the lack of market demand for any new or enhanced products the Company may develop, any actions by the Company's partners that may be adverse to the Company, the success of competitive products, other economic factors affecting the Company and its markets, seasonal changes, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The actual results may differ materially from those contained in this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any statements in this press release.