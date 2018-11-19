Nespresso to use world's first responsibly sourced aluminium from Rio Tinto in coffee capsules

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 /CNW Telbec/ - Nespresso will become the first company to use responsibly-sourced aluminium, supplied by Rio Tinto, to produce its coffee capsules.

The two companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to work together with Nespresso's capsule manufacturers to fulfil a commitment of sourcing 100 per cent sustainable aluminium by 2020, allowing customers to enjoy their coffee knowing it is packaged in responsibly produced material.

The use of Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) Certified Aluminium is an important milestone towards reducing the impact that the world's second most used base metal has on the planet.

The ASI sets out standards to promote the protection of biodiversity, respect for indigenous peoples' rights, water management and low-carbon emissions during the production of aluminium.

The ASI's Chain of Custody Standard creates a traceability mechanism, so that end-users like Nespresso can be sure that the aluminium they buy has been manufactured by ASI-Certified producers at each stage of the process. The standard is the first of its kind for any industrial metal.

Rio Tinto and Nespresso look forward to other producers and end-users embracing ASI Certified aluminium to meet the demand from consumers for more sustainable supply chains.

Rio Tinto Aluminium chief executive Alf Barrios said "This as an important step towards the use of responsibly sourced aluminium across manufacturing industries, which Rio Tinto is the first to supply. We expect the demand from consumers for sustainable products to continue growing and Nespresso drinkers can have confidence the aluminium we supply for their capsules meets the highest international standards."

Nespresso chief executive officer Jean-Marc Duvoisin said: "Nespresso is proud to have been a driving force in creating and implementing the ASI. Together we have made responsibly-sourced aluminium a reality, and the ASI traceability mechanism will enable us to meet our commitment to customers to reduce the impact of their consumption. This is a positive step towards creating a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future."

ASI chief executive officer Fiona Solomon said "Aluminium is a key part of our daily lives: from cars and planes to cell phones, buildings and food packaging. Until now, there has never been a comprehensive global standard for its responsible sourcing and production. Now companies in the aluminium value chain who wish to demonstrate responsible practices can take the ASI standards forward to their customers, who can, in turn, be confident that this represents the highest environmental, social and governance standards."

Rio Tinto vice president sales and marketing and ASI Board member Tolga Egrilmezer said "This partnership with Nespresso is a significant milestone in the journey towards seeing ASI standards adopted throughout the aluminium industry supply chain."

Nespresso, Rio Tinto and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) were among a global group of stakeholders from the aluminium industry, civil society, research and policy organisations that initiated the ASI in 2009. In 2015, ASI was incorporated as an international non-profit organization to create and implement the first-ever certification program for responsibly produced and sourced aluminium.

About Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto is pioneering responsible production for the aluminium industry, as a founding member of the ASI with Nespresso, and the first mining and metals company to be granted certifications by the ASI.

Rio Tinto is the only company currently able to sell aluminium that customers can be assured has been produced to the highest environmental, social and governance standards. The ASI Certified Aluminium is produced using a 'chain of custody' spanning the Gove bauxite mine in Australia to its alumina refinery, aluminium smelters and casthouses in Quebec, Canada.

Rio Tinto is now working to pioneer carbon free aluminium smelting through Elysis, a partnership with Alcoa supported by Apple and the governments of Canada and Quebec. The technology being developed by Elysis promises to eliminate all direct greenhouse gas emissions from the aluminium smelting process and replace them with oxygen.

For more information visit www.riotinto.com.

About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is the pioneer and reference for highest-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 75,000 farmers in 12 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with The Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

Headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 76 countries and has 13,500 employees. In 2017, it operated a global retail network of more than 700 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com.

About the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative

The Aluminium Stewardship Initiative (ASI) is a global, multi-stakeholder, non-profit standards setting and certification organisation. It works toward responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminium following an entire value chain approach. To this end, ASI launched its Performance Standard and Chain of Custody Standard in December 2017.

ASI's 70+ members include leading civil society organisations, companies with activities in bauxite mining, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, semi-fabrication, product and component manufacturing, as well as consumer and commercial goods, including the automotive industry, construction and packaging, as well as industry associations and other supporters.

ASI continues to seek engagement with commercial entities and stakeholders in the aluminium value chain from across the world. Organisations interested in membership are encouraged to learn more about our membership structure and how to join. For more information, visit www.aluminium-stewardship.org.

