LSC Lithium Announces Further High Grade and High Yield Pump Test Results on the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes Project

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2018 - LSC Lithium Corp. (“LSC” or together with its subsidiaries, the “Company”) (TSXV:LSC) is pleased to announce that it has received further encouraging pump test results from step tests, airlifts and a second 7-day continuous pump test at the Pozuelos-Pastos Grandes (“PPG”) Project.



HIGHLIGHTS

Step Test from Well WPZ-18-04:

° Yielded average grades of 531mg/l Li

° Confirms a southern extension of the high grade depocenter at Pozuelos salar

° Results of drawdown and recharge indicate that an operational well of 70m 3 /h could be supported at this hole

° Yielded average grades of 420mg/l Li

° Constant pump rate over 7 days at 41.5m 3 /h

° 80% of recharge within 3 hours

° Results indicate that an operational well of over 45m 3 /h could be supported

Results will support the upcoming resource update for Pozuelos salar expected by end of November 2018

LSC’s President and CEO Ian Stalker, noted, “These results continue to increase our confidence in the potential of the Pozuelos depocentre. We look forward to incorporating these high grade results into the resource update of Pozuelos, which is expected to be completed with our PEA in November 2018. As the grades are higher than the values currently assumed in these areas of the resource, we anticipate the updated Pozuelos resource to be higher both in terms of lithium grade and tonnes.”

See map of the Pozuelos salar which shows the location of all 7 hydrogeological test sites, including sites WPZ-18-01 and WPZ-18-04 reported in this press release. (Link to Map of the Pozuelos salar hydrological test sites).

WPZ-18-01 7-day Pump Test

Well WPZ-18-01 was drilled in the north of the depo center of the Pozuelos salar at a diameter of 12”. The well was cased with PVC screen casing and one monitoring piezometer, PZ20 was installed at a distance of 20.54m.

A 6” down-the-hole pump with 22kW motor powered by a generator was installed and operated under constant supervision for a continuous period of 168 hours (7-days). Brine samples were collected for assaying at the following intervals:

Hourly for the first day

Every three hours for the second day

Every eight hours thereafter

During the pumping test, the piezometric levels in the pumping well and piezometer were measured manually with piezometric probes and automatically with datalogger. Flows were measured at a distance of 200m from the pumping well in a gauging tank with a hole in the base, of known area, determining the flow depending on the height of water that is produced inside the tank. This flow measurement was corroborated with volumetric measurements with an excellent correlation between both values.

Lithium grades were found to be relatively consistent, averaging 420mg/l with minimum and maximum grades of 371mg/l and 448mg/l respectively. Grades started lower and then stabilized around the average. (Link to WPZ-18-01 Li Grade from Pump Tests Results Graph)

Pumping was performed steadily at a rate of 41.5m3/h. Drawdown was observed in the monitoring well and the pumping well. Drawdown levels remained steady after approximately 8 hours of pumping approximately as follows: 30m in the pumping well and 4m in PZ20.

A full recharge to pre-pumping levels was observed within 48 hours after the completion of the pump test, with 80% of the recharge occurring within the first 3 hours.

These results were interpreted with a numerical model using the Infinite Extent software and accepted hydrogeological equations. They concluded that a production well of at least 45m3/h could be supported in this area. (Link to 7 Day Pump Test Results WPZ-18-01 Graph)

Furthermore, the fact that the observed drawdown reduces rapidly with distance, supports the view that pumping wells can be installed in a production grid to support a high grade brine supply system for operations.

WPZ-18-04 Step Test

Well WPZ-18-04 was drilled in the south of the Pozuelos salar utilizing a tricone system to a depth of 183m at a diameter of 12”. The well was cased with PVC screen casing at 8”. A 6” down-the-hole 22kW pump powered by a generator was installed at a depth of 57m and pumped at variable speeds for a 6-hour period to test the drawdown, yield and recharge.

During the test, the piezometric levels in the pumping well were measured manually with piezometric probes and automatically with a datalogger. Flows were measured at a distance of 200m from the pumping well in a gauging tank with a hole in the base, of known area, determining the flow depending on the height of water that is produced inside the tank.

Lithium grades were measured every 15 minutes and were found to be very consistent, averaging 531mg/l with minimum and maximum grades of 517mg/l and 543mg/l respectively.

Pumping was performed at stepped increments with 20m3/h for two hours, followed by 43m3/h for two hours and 58m3/h for the final two hours. Drawdown was observed in the pumping well and levels displayed steady behavior within minutes of pumping at each rate and stabilized approximately as follows:

9m at 20m 3 /h

/h 23m at 43m 3 /h

/h 37m at 58m3/h

A full recharge to pre-pumping levels was observed within 2 hours after the completion of the step test, with 80% of the recharge occurring within the first 5min. (Link to Step Test Results for WPZ 18-04 Graph)

Conhidro, a Salta based hydrogeology consultancy, interpreted these results with a numerical model using the Infinite Extent software and accepted hydrogeological equations. They concluded that “the maximum exploitation flow of this work is 70m3/h with a calculated dynamic level of 56.04m below the wellhead.”

Pozuelos Resource Update

LSC will proceed to incorporate these positive results into an updated resource estimate of Pozuelos, which will be released together with the PEA towards the end of November 2018. The data from WPZ-18-04 supports the view of a second high grade depo center in the south of the salar. As the grades encountered during the pump test are higher than those in the current resource estimate, an increase of grade and quantity is anticipated in this area.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Brine samples were collected in 1 litre sample bottles, sealed and transported daily to the assay laboratory. Sample data for collection date and time, sample number, pumping rate and other factors were recorded in a data base. Sample assays were undertaken at Alex Stewart Argentina (“ASA”) in Jujuy, Argentina using ICP, gravimetric, potentiometric and volumetric methods as detailed in a press release from LSC dated April 10, 2017. ASA is independent of LSC and has significant experience in assaying lithium brine and is certified to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standards for quality control and quality assurance.

LSC has a well-developed program of QA/QC. Certified standards are inserted in sample batches at a rate of at least 1 in 20, sample duplicates are run at a rate of at least 1 in 20. Blanks are inserted at a rate of at least 1 in 20 samples. LSC uses distilled water for blanks. ALS Global or SGS Argentina are used as secondary check laboratories to monitor primary laboratory results. Both ALS Global and SGS Argentina are certified to ISO 17025 and ISO 9001 standards and are independent of LSC.

Qualified Person

This press release is based upon information prepared and approved by Donald H. Hains, P.Geo. Mr. Hains is a qualified person, as defined in NI 43-101 and is independent of LSC. Mr. Hains has verified all sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information contained in this press release by on-site inspection during drilling, brine sampling; review of drill core photographs to verify lithology; review of certified assay certificates against the assay data base; review of pump test data. There are no drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy and reliability of the data.

ABOUT LSC Lithium Corp.:

LSC Lithium has amassed a large portfolio of prospective lithium rich salars and is focused on developing its material projects: Pozuelos and Pastos Grandes Project, Rio Grande Project and Salinas Grandes Project. All LSC tenements are located in the “Lithium Triangle,” an area at the intersection of Argentina, Bolivia, and Chile where the world’s most abundant lithium brine deposits are found. LSC Lithium has a land package portfolio totaling approximately 300,000 hectares, which represents extensive lithium prospective salar holdings in Argentina.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance, including statements as to the timing and expected completion of delivering a PEA for the PPG Project and an updated resource estimate for the Pozuelos salar, ability to incorporate results into the updated resource of Pozuelos with higher grade and higher resource, ability of a production well to be supported using these results, results and use of data from the pump test work on Pozuelos in the updated resource estimate for the salar, timing of completing engineering work on the PPG Project, targeted production of lithium carbonate from the PPG Project, the size of future production weels, LSC’s overall contained lithium inventory, and ability to produce more results on the Company’s properties. The use of any of the words “could”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “targeted”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on LSC's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Whether actual results and developments will conform with LSC's expectations is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including factors underlying management's assumptions, such as risks related to: title, permitting and regulatory risks; exploration and the establishment of any resources or reserves on the LSC properties; volatility in lithium prices and the market for lithium; exchange rate fluctuations; volatility in LSC’s share price; the requirement for significant additional funds for development that may not be available; changes in national and local government legislation, including permitting and licensing regimes and taxation policies and the enforcement thereof; regulatory, political or economic developments in Argentina or elsewhere; litigation; title, permit or license disputes related to interests on any of the properties in which the Company holds an interest; excessive cost escalation as well as development, permitting, infrastructure, operating or technical difficulties on any of the Company's properties; risks and hazards associated with the business of development and mining on any of the Company's properties. Actual future results may differ materially. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and LSC is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. For more information, see the Company's filing statement on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

