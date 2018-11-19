Guyana Goldfields Inc. Announces Exploration Decline Update

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2018 - Guyana Goldfields Inc. (TSX: GUY) (the "Company") announces that its underground development work to advance the exploration decline at Mad Kiss is temporarily suspended due to further information requested by the Environmental Protection Agenda (EPA) in Guyana. The EPA is scheduled to inspect the site today and provide further clarity regarding their request. The Company expects to resume its exploration decline construction once the matter has been resolved. All open pit operations, including surface mining and milling, remain in operation and unaffected.

About Guyana Goldfields Inc.

Guyana Goldfields Inc. is a Canadian based mid-tier gold producer primarily focused on the exploration, development and operation of gold deposits in Guyana, South America.

