ROUYN-NORANDA, Nov. 19, 2018 - Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (“Radisson” or the “Company") today announced significant high-grade Gold intercepts from the 11,000 m drill program underway at its O’Brien gold project, along the Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break halfway between Rouyn-Noranda and Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada. (See figure 1)



Press release highlights:

• Drill hole OB-18-84 intersected 37.52 g/t gold over 12.80 metres and 8.74 g/t gold over 12.20 metres on the 36E zone.

(See photos for visible gold on drill core (1, 2 and 3), figure 2, figure 3 and figure 4)

• The newly reported intercepts occurred in the 36E zone

In continuity of the enrichment vector defined therein;

180 metres below and in trend with the projected bulk sample area

Where several high-grade gold intercepts were previously obtained

• (See results from OB-17-25, OB-17-25w, OB-17-26 and OB-17-29)

• Assays are currently pending from 2,514 m of drilling

1 drill hole and 1 wedge hole on 36E zone in lateral extension of DDH OB-18-84

2 drill holes in the F Zone, located west of current resources

• As announced on August 28, 2018, Radisson closed a financing totalling $1.41 million and is fully funded to drill the remaining 5,000 metres of the 11,000 metres drill program started in 2018

“We’re excited by these exceptionally high-grade gold intercepts, which occurred 180 metres below the projected bulk sample area in the 36E zone. These results demonstrate the strong mineralization continuity of the enrichment vector defined with our 3D model in the heart of the O’Brien deposit. This high-grade gold mineralization in association with biotite, very dark smoky quartz and sulphides is a classical signature of these so-called “jewellery boxes” that where found in the old O’Brien mine at the time of production. We remain focused on unlocking O’Brien full value, which remains open laterally and at depth in the F Zone, and below 550 metres depth in the 36E area,” commented Mario Bouchard, President and CEO.

Table 1 Drilling results from Drill hole 18-84 Drill hole From To Length Grade Interpreted Zone (m) (m) (m) Au (g/t) OB-18-84 399,00 411,20 12,20 8,74 QFP Including 399,00 400,00 1,00 4,17 QFP and 409,50 410,00 0,50 189,50 QFP*VG OB-18-84 420,00 432,80 12,80 37,52 Piché Conglomerate*VG Including 426,00 430,00 4,00 118,93 Piché Conglomerate*VG Which includes 426,00 426,85 0,85 4,13 Piché Conglomerate and 426,85 427,60 0,75 455,00 Piché Conglomerate*VG and 427,60 428,35 0,75 167,50 Piché Conglomerate*VG and 428,35 429,00 0,65 1,46 Piché Conglomerate and 429,00 430,00 1,00 4,40 Piché Conglomerate OB-18-84 447,10 448,00 0,90 2,90 Piché Conglomerate OB-18-84 454,00 454,60 0,60 4,30 Piché Conglomerate *VG; Denotes presence of visible gold Results are presented as down hole width; true widths are estimated between 55 to 70% of down-hole thickness.

All drill cores in this campaign are NQ in size. Assays were completed on sawn half-cores, with the second half kept for future reference. The samples were analyzed using standard fire assay procedures with Atomic Absorption (AA) finish at ALS Laboratory Ltd, in Val-d’Or, Quebec. Samples yielding a grade higher than 5 g/t were analyzed a second time by fire assay with gravimetric finish at the same laboratory. Samples containing visible gold were analyzed with metallic sieve procedure. Standard reference materials and blank samples were inserted prior to shipment for quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program.

Qualified Person

Richard Nieminen, P. Geo, Exploration manager, acts as a Qualified Person as defined in National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this press release.

About Radisson Mining Resources Inc.

Radisson is a Quebec-based gold exploration company focused on its 100% owned O’Brien project, located Abitibi, PQ in the Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp along the world-renowned Larder-Lake-Cadillac Break. The Bousquet-Cadillac mining camp has produced over 21,000,000 ounces of gold over the last 100 years. The project hosts the former O’Brien Mine, considered to have been the Abitibi Greenstone Belt’s highest-grade gold producer during its production (1,197,147 metric tons at 15.25 g/t Au for 587,121 ounces of gold from 1926 to 1957; InnovExplo, May 2018).

For more information on Radisson, visit our website at www.radissonmining.com or contact:



Mario Bouchard

President and CEO

819-277-6578

mbouchard@radissonmining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release may contain certain forward-looking information. All statements included herein, including the scheduled Closing date, but other than statements of historical fact, is forward-looking information and such information involves various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. A description of assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information and a description of risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward looking information can be found in Radisson’s disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

