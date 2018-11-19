RNC Minerals Strengthens Board with Significant Gold Operating Experience

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2018 - RNC Minerals (TSX: RNX) (RNC) is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Paul Andre Huet and Mr. Warwick Morley-Jepson to its Board of Directors. Effective immediately, Mr. Huet will serve as a Director of RNC and Mr. Morley-Jepson will serve as a Board Observer, providing his extensive insight and experience on all Board matters until standing for election at the next Annual Meeting of RNC Shareholders. Both Mr. Huet and Mr. Morley-Jepson bring significant gold industry technical and operating experience to the RNC Board.

Scott Hand, Executive Chairman of RNC, commented "I am pleased to welcome Paul Andre Huet and Warwick Morley-Jepson to the Board. Having them join the team is a strong endorsement of the potential of the Beta Hunt Mine. Paul and Warwick have successfully led the operation of some of the world's highest grade gold mines during their respective 30+ year careers in gold mining. Their experience will be invaluable as we continue to unlock the high grade potential recently demonstrated at Beta Hunt. Both will serve on a newly created Technical Committee of the Board to be chaired by Mr. Huet. We look forward to their contributions as we enter a very exciting phase in the growth of the Beta Hunt Mine and its high grade potential."

Paul Andre Huet has over 30 years of career experience in the mining industry and is an expert in narrow vein, high grade mining. Most recently, Mr. Huet was President, CEO and Director of Klondex Mines from 2012 to 2018, until it was acquired by Hecla Mining Company. Prior to joining Klondex, Mr. Huet served as Chief Operating Officer of Premier Gold Mines Ltd., overseeing its gold projects. Mr. Huet also previously served as General Manager at the Hollister mine (while owned by Great Basin Gold) and as Mine Manager at the Midas Mine (while owned by Newmont and Franco-Nevada). Mr. Huet presently serves on the Board of Havilah Mining Corp. and has served on several non-profit and publicly traded corporate boards. Mr. Huet earned an Honors degree in Mining Engineering Technology from the Haileybury School of Mines in Ontario, and an Executive MBA from the Stanford University School of Business.

Mr. Morley-Jepson has more than 35 years' experience in the mining industry, encompassing operations, project and business development in the precious metal sector. He previously served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Kinross Gold Corp. from October 2014 to December 2016, and as Senior Vice President, Operations, and Vice President and Regional Vice President - Russia, between October 2009 and October 2014. Prior to joining Kinross, Mr. Morley-Jepson served as Chief Executive Officer of SUN Gold and was Managing Director of Barrick Africa, Barrick Platinum South Africa and three Russian-based companies in the Barrick group, and spent several years with Placer Dome leading their South African project and business development efforts. He graduated in the faculty of Mechanical Engineering (HND) at the Technicon Witwatersrand now part of the University of Johannesburg.

About RNC Minerals

RNC has a 100% interest in the producing Beta Hunt gold mine located in Western Australia where a significant high grade gold discovery - "Father's Day Vein" - was recently made. Beta Hunt gold resource potential is underpinned by multiple gold shears with gold intersections across a 4km strike length which remain open in multiple directions adjacent to an existing 5km ramp network. RNC also has a 28% interest in a nickel joint venture that owns the Dumont Nickel-Cobalt Project located in the Abitibi region of Quebec which contains the second largest nickel reserve and eighth largest cobalt reserve in the world. RNC owns a 35% interest in Orford Mining Corp., a mineral explorer focused on highly prospective and underexplored areas of Northern Quebec and the U.S. Carolina Gold Belt. RNC has a strong management team and Board with over 100 years of mining experience. RNC's common shares trade on the TSX under the symbol RNX. RNC shares also trade on the OTCQX market under the symbol RNKLF.

