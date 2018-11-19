Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Dolly Varden intercepts 31 metres grading 302 g/t Silver in the Kitsol Zone, including 10 metres grading 432 g/t Silver

14:00 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Nov 19, 2018 -  Dolly Varden Silver Corp. (TSXV: "DV" – OTCBB: "DOLLF") (the "Company", or "Dolly Varden") is pleased to announce the results of the fourth batch of 29 drill holes from the 2018 diamond drilling program. In total, this year's program consisted of 29,108 metres in 84 drill holes. There are still 25 drill holes to be announced pending receipt of assays. The Dolly Varden Silver Property is in "The Golden Triangle" of northwestern British Columbia, Canada.

In the Kitsol Zone, located 1.5 km northwest of the Torbrit Mine, hole DV18-131 yielded 31.00 metres (30.38 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 302.2 g/t, Pb 0.26 % and Zn 0.41 %, for a silver-equivalent of 336.2 g/t. Within this intercept are 10.00 metres (9.80 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 431.5 g/t, Pb 0.08 % and Zn 0.23 %, for a silver-equivalent of 447.8 g/t.

In the Dolly Varden Mine area, below the historic mine workings, hole DV18-142 yielded two zones the lower of which is base metal rich and contained 7.85 metres (6.01 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 71.2 g/t, Pb 5.43 % and Zn 3.92 %, for a silver-equivalent of 532.6 g/t. Within this intercept are 1.2 metres (0.92 m estimated true thickness) grading Ag 110.9 g/t, Pb 20.77 % and Zn 8.36 %, for a silver-equivalent of 1,506.7 g/t.

Gary Cope, President & CEO, says; "The Kitsol Zone represents a promising high-grade silver target on the property. It is outside of the 2015 resource estimate block model. In addition, base metals in the lower projection of the Dolly Varden Mine area are becoming a significant part of the Dolly Varden story."

The Musketeer and Goldbelt exploration holes have been recorded in two tables separately from the Torbrit and Dolly Varden Mines area. The Musketeer area is located approximately 2.5 km north of the Torbrit Mine in the same structural and alteration trend. The Goldbelt is a gold-silver-copper target area on the western side of the Kitsault River, 3.5 km northwest of the Torbrit Mine.

Torbrit and Dolly Varden Mines Area

Hole/Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core

Length

Est True

Width

Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(g/t)

Zn

(g/t)

Ag-Eq

(g/t)









DV18-111







Unnamed

205.00

207.80

2.80

2.52

15.8

0.02

0.36

36.0

Unnamed

447.40

448.10

0.70

0.63

60.1

0.20

0.39

90.0









DV18-112

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-113







Torbrit

53.50

65.00

11.50

10.35

37.9

0.05

0.65

74.9

  Includes

53.50

61.00

7.50

6.75

47.2

0.07

0.95

101.1

  Includes

55.50

57.50

2.00

1.80

57.0

0.07

1.77

154.8

Unnamed

72.35

79.35

7.00

6.30

45.8

0.02

0.04

48.7

  Includes

77.35

79.35

2.00

1.80

73.3

0.02

0.07

78.1

  Includes

77.35

78.35

1.00

0.90

81.5

0.03

0.11

88.8









DV18-114

(See under Goldbelt Au-Ag-Cu Sector)









DV18-115







Torbrit

51.00

59.00

8.00

7.20

26.7

0.07

0.47

55.5

  Includes

51.00

53.00

2.00

1.80

42.1

0.06

0.51

72.0

Unnamed

205.50

206.50

1.00

0.90

33.2

0.03

0.07

38.4

Unnamed

216.50

220.50

4.00

3.60

40.1

0.01

0.07

44.2

  Includes

216.50

218.50

2.00

1.80

53.4

0.01

0.07

57.8









DV18-116

(See under Goldbelt Au-Ag-Cu Sector)









DV18-117

(See under Goldbelt Au-Ag-Cu Sector)









DV18-118







Torbrit

59.00

86.00

27.00

26.46

79.5

0.07

1.07

140.1

  Includes

62.00

80.80

18.80

18.42

92.4

0.09

1.43

173.2

  Includes

62.00

74.00

12.00

11.76

92.4

0.13

2.19

215.3

  Includes

68.00

71.00

3.00

2.94

190.5

0.16

4.20

422.6









DV18-119

No Significant Intercepts









DV18-120

(See under Goldbelt Au-Ag-Cu Sector)









DV18-121

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-122







Torbrit-E

65.50

69.50

4.00

4.00

145.1

0.02

0.13

152.5

  Includes

66.50

68.00

1.50

1.50

297.0

0.02

0.22

309.9

Unnamed

111.80

119.80

8.00

8.00

28.1

0.07

0.06

34.6

  Includes

117.80

118.80

1.00

1.00

60.0

0.05

0.02

63.4









DV18-123

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-124

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-125







Torbrit-N

165.44

169.10

3.66

3.59

115.8

0.32

0.31

147.5

  Includes

165.44

167.00

1.56

1.53

148.9

0.51

0.49

198.6

  Includes

165.44

166.00

0.56

0.55

292.0

1.23

1.20

413.0









DV18-126

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-127

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-128







Unnamed

197.00

200.00

3.00

2.30

64.0

1.45

0.24

144.1

  Includes

197.00

198.00

1.00

0.77

141.0

1.87

0.15

235.5

Unnamed

213.54

215.65

2.11

1.62

173.0

0.33

0.19

198.4

  Includes

213.54

214.50

0.96

0.74

185.0

0.35

0.21

212.7

Unnamed

231.00

232.50

1.50

1.15

134.0

0.11

0.48

164.7

Torbrit-N

242.77

250.82

8.05

6.17

113.0

0.13

0.14

126.5

  Includes

242.77

246.95

4.08

3.13

156.7

0.05

0.10

164.5

  Includes

245.00

246.85

1.85

1.42

296.0

0.06

0.02

300.2

  Includes

245.00

246.00

1.00

0.77

432.0

0.10

0.01

437.5









DV18-129

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-130

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-131







Kitsol

146.00

177.00

31.00

30.38

302.2

0.26

0.41

336.2

  Includes

165.00

175.00

10.00

9.80

431.5

0.08

0.23

447.8

  Includes

167.00

171.70

4.70

4.61

534.5

0.06

0.18

546.8

  Includes

169.35

170.00

0.65

0.64

1,640.0

0.03

0.04

1,643.4









DV18-132

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-133

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-134

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-135

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-136

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-137

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-138







Unnamed

278.50

279.50

1.00

0.95

73.3

0.10

0.06

81.1

Unnamed

321.00

322.00

1.00

0.95

23.5

0.32

0.12

45.1









DV18-139

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-140







Dolly-U

177.60

192.25

14.65

11.22

92.3

0.70

1.01

178.7

  Includes

177.60

181.50

3.90

2.99

221.9

0.31

0.68

273.0

  Includes

180.15

181.50

1.35

1.03

420.0

0.15

0.41

448.9

Dolly-L

250.75

263.30

12.55

9.61

32.0

1.00

3.02

239.8

  Includes

250.75

257.00

6.25

4.79

42.5

1.34

4.03

320.4

  Includes

253.00

254.00

1.00

0.77

39.9

1.81

5.97

443.3









DV18-141

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-142







Unnamed

186.85

188.70

1.85

1.42

33.3

0.02

0.09

39.1

Dolly-U

195.70

206.60

10.90

8.35

29.6

0.40

2.09

160.0

  Includes

195.70

201.85

6.15

4.71

39.9

0.68

3.27

246.8

  Includes

195.70

197.70

2.00

1.53

98.5

2.03

8.37

640.8

Unnamed

213.00

214.30

1.30

1.00

7.4

0.03

1.30

78.6

Unnamed

220.65

222.00

1.35

1.03

35.6

0.01

1.01

90.4

Dolly-L

245.75

253.60

7.85

6.01

71.2

5.43

3.92

532.6

  Includes

249.80

253.60

3.80

2.91

130.8

11.20

7.88

1,071.3

  Includes

251.10

252.30

1.20

0.92

110.9

20.77

8.36

1,506.7









DV18-143

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-144







Dolly-U

210.90

221.30

10.40

7.97

26.1

0.25

1.16

99.8

  Includes

210.90

214.00

3.10

2.37

40.2

0.29

2.06

163.9

  Includes

210.90

212.00

1.10

0.84

37.7

0.53

3.31

239.4

Dolly-L

246.70

259.80

13.10

10.03

19.3

0.07

1.53

104.4

  Includes

250.90

255.50

4.60

3.52

24.8

0.14

2.97

190.5

  Includes

250.90

252.00

1.10

0.84

26.1

0.26

6.29

375.2









DV18-145

(See under Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector)









DV18-146







Dolly-U

233.75

235.75

2.00

1.53

12.9

0.06

0.49

42.0

  Includes

234.65

235.75

1.10

0.84

16.5

0.08

0.71

57.9

Dolly-L

259.00

262.10

3.10

2.37

5.1

0.04

0.80

49.8

  Includes

259.00

260.35

1.35

1.03

6.1

0.06

1.43

85.2

  includes

259.75

260.35

0.60

0.46

5.2

0.05

1.69

97.9









 

Exploration – Musketeer Ag-Pb-Zn Sector

Hole/Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core

Length

Est.True

Width

Ag

(g/t)

Pb

(g/t)

Zn

(g/t)

Ag-Eq

(g/t)









DV18-112







Unnamed

121.80

124.00

2.20

1.69

59.5

0.11

0.09

69.3

  Includes

122.90

124.00

1.10

0.84

60.5

0.12

0.09

70.8









DV18-121







Unnamed

12.40

14.00

1.60

1.23

36.3

0.25

0.14

55.3

Musketeer

36.00

45.50

9.55

7.32

29.8

0.69

0.13

68.3

  Includes

43.50

45.50

2.05

1.57

29.9

1.45

0.21

108.5

Includes

43.50

44.55

1.05

0.80

30.8

1.58

0.23

115.8

Unnamed

318.50

319.15

0.65

0.50

75.7

0.20

0.75

125.0

Unnamed

350.00

351.25

1.25

0.96

31.9

0.19

0.63

74.3









DV18-124







Musketeer

62.50

66.60

4.10

3.14

10.7

0.34

0.40

48.0

  Includes

64.95

66.60

1.65

1.26

19.5

0.79

0.90

104.2

  Includes

65.45

66.60

1.15

0.88

20.9

1.10

1.18

135.0

Unnamed

154.42

155.60

1.18

0.90

29.6

0.14

0.19

46.0

Unnamed

260.65

261.15

0.50

0.38

38.5

0.05

0.11

46.4









DV18-126







Unnamed

28.50

29.30

0.80

0.61

37.7

0.12

0.22

54.9

Unnamed

85.40

86.00

0.60

0.46

31.1

0.21

0.13

48.2

Unnamed

94.45

95.70

1.25

0.96

81.2

1.46

0.21

160.0

Unnamed

105.75

107.05

1.30

1.00

29.8

0.06

0.08

36.9

  Includes

105.75

106.25

0.50

0.38

33.2

0.09

0.05

40.0









DV18-127







Unnamed

55.35

56.65

1.30

1.00

48.5

0.20

0.21

68.9

Unnamed

129.60

133.45

3.85

2.95

35.1

0.03

0.04

38.7

  Includes

129.60

131.00

1.40

1.07

57.3

0.04

0.04

61.2









DV18-129
















Unnamed

139.30

140.60

1.30

1.00

43.5

0.05

0.10

51.5

Unnamed

168.00

169.00

1.00

0.77

33.1

0.06

0.10

41.2









DV18-132

TBA – Results Pending


DV18-133

TBA – Results Pending


DV18-136

No Significant Intercepts


DV18-137







Unnamed

56.35

57.00

0.65

0.50

266.0

0.08

0.10

275.2

Unnamed

82.55

85.00

2.50

1.92

46.0

0.03

0.18

57.1

  Includes

84.40

85.00

0.60

0.46

102.0

0.02

0.12

109.5









DV18-139

TBA – Results Pending









DV18-141







Unnamed

53.30

53.85

0.55

0.42

92.2

0.04

0.04

95.9

Unnamed

68.00

68.60

0.60

0.46

88.1

0.02

0.07

92.7









DV18-143







Unnamed

65.80

66.30

0.50

0.38

26.8

0.03

0.08

32.2









DV18-145

No Significant Intercepts


















 

Exploration – Goldbelt Au-Ag-Cu Sector

Hole/Zone

From

(m)

To

(m)

Core

Length

Est. True

Width

Ag

(g/t)

Au

(g/t)

Cu

(%)

Au-Eq

(g/t)









DV18-114







Starlight

125.00

137.30

12.30

9.23

12.0

0.184

0.13

0.551

  Includes

133.80

137.30

3.50

2.63

29.0

0.351

0.25

1.141

  Includes

133.80

134.30

0.50

0.38

146.0

0.525

0.86

3.854









DV18-116







Unnamed

7.00

8.00

1.00

0.70

0.9

0.304

0.00

0.324

Unnamed

27.00

30.20

3.20

2.24

16.2

0.552

0.05

0.849

  Includes

29.00

30.20

1.20

0.84

36.1

1.195

0.12

1.865

Unnamed

100.00

101.00

1.00

0.70

14.9

0.154

0.01

0.347

Starlight

156.45

157.60

1.15

0.81

31.8

1.090

0.43

2.194

Unnamed

208.00

208.85

0.85

0.60

8.0

0.119

0.03

0.281









DV18-117







Unnamed

36.75

37.25

0.50

0.38

5.7

0.630

0.12

0.893

Unnamed

42.65

43.15

0.50

0.38

14.8

0.016

0.76

1.424

Unnamed

96.00

96.65

0.65

0.49

14.4

0.127

0.88

1.720









DV18-120







Unnamed

110.80

111.40

0.60

0.45

70.0

0.069

0.59

1.950









 

Silver Equivalent (Ag-Eq) is based on long term metal prices of Ag=$16.00/oz, Pb=$1.08/lb and Zn=$1.25/lb. No provision has been made for relative metal recovery, so Ag-Eq values assume 100% recovery. Ag-Eq = Ag + (Pb%*22.046*Pbprice*31.103/Agprice) + (Zn%*22.046*Znprice*31.103/Agprice).

Gold Equivalent (Au-Eq) is based on long term metal prices of Au=$1,200/oz, Ag=$16.00/oz, and Cu=$2.80/lb. No provision has been made for relative metal recovery, so Au-Eq values assume 100% recovery. Au-Eq = Au + (Ag*Agprice/Auprice) + (Cu%*22.046*Cuprice*31.103/Auprice).

A mineralized zone does not normally receive a name designation until several intercepts have pierced the same structure. The term "Unnamed" is used for intercepts of interest, but which have not yet been linked from hole to hole.

The 2018 drilling program is designed to focus on resource delineation and verification, particularly in the areas of the new discoveries from the 2017 exploration season (see news releases of August 29, November 27 and December 4, 2017). These include Torbrit North, Torbrit East and Moose-Lamb targets, as well as areas around the Torbrit and the Dolly Varden deposits.

The Torbrit North and Torbrit East discoveries are of the exhalative-style of silver and base metal mineralization along the Dolly Varden – Torbrit Horizon ("DVTH"), similar to the historic Torbrit Mine, but located in parallel and/or fault offset basins. The Torbrit North target is located 200 metres north and 220 metres deeper than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the footwall block northeast of the Moose-Lamb Fault. The Torbrit East target is located 70 metres east and 60 metres higher than the historic Torbrit Mine, in the hanging-wall block southwest of the Moose-Lamb Fault.

The Moose Lamb target discovery is an epithermal vein-style of mineralization and is similar to mineralization at the historic Dolly Varden Mine. It is adjacent to a major syn-basinal fault by the same name. The Kitsol Zone also shows similarities to the epithermal vein-style mineralization.

Exploration drilling was undertaken in the Potassic Alteration Belt – Musketeer Sector and in the pyrite-sericite alteration Goldbelt Sector on the western side of the valley.

Analytical testing was performed by ALS Canada Ltd. in Vancouver, British Columbia. Multi-element analyses was determined by Inductively–Coupled Plasma Mass Spectrometry (ICP-MS) for 48 elements following a 4-acid digestion process. High grade silver testing was determined by Fire Assay with either an atomic absorption, or a gravimetric finish, depending on grade range. A QA/QC procedure is maintained through the insertion of certified geo-standards provided by CDN Resource Laboratories Ltd., as well as the insertion of blanks, in the sample stream.

Technical Information and Qualified Persons

Ben Whiting, P.Geo., Vice President of Exploration and Robert van Egmond, P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Dolly Varden, serve as 'Qualified Persons' as defined in NI 43-101, and have approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. To verify the technical information, both Qualified Persons have visited the project site on numerous occasions during the 2018 field season, with the latest site visit in October, 2018.

Hole

Northing

Easting

Elevation

Azimuth

Dip

Length (m)

DV18-111

6171696

467839

356

40

-86

551

DV18-112

6172891

467604

465

40

-47

530

DV18-113

6171637

467909

381

40

-53

335

DV18-114

6173645

465303

1150

67

-47

356

DV18-115

6171678

467875

375

40

-47

302

DV18-116

6173645

465303

1150

67

-67

276

DV18-117

6173827

465834

962

247

-47

386.8

DV18-118

6171678

467875

375

40

-64

212

DV18-119

6171223

468286

539

40

-70

362

DV18-120

6173827

465834

962

247

-70

228

DV18-121

6172739

467672

473

235

-55

402

DV18-122

6171223

468286

539

40

-47

380

DV18-123

6171406

468336

642

220

-80

294

DV18-124

6172739

467672

473

235

-70

426

DV18-125

6171798

467803

356

40

-47

353

DV18-126

6172739

467672

473

145

-47

385

DV18-127

6172739

467672

473

145

-47

250

DV18-128

6171798

467803

356

40

-70

347

DV18-129

6172739

467672

473

145

-90

227

DV18-130

6171798

467803

356

40

-83

356

DV18-131

6172129

467543

404

99

-55

350

DV18-132

6172532

467722

493

130

-47

407

DV18-133

6172891

467604

465

233

-50

407

DV18-134

6172129

467543

404

103

-75

350

DV18-135

6172129

467543

404

103

-66

257

DV18-136

6172942

468171

759

235

-60

293

DV18-137

6172670

467884

612

40

-47

286

DV18-138

6172129

467543

404

122

-59

344

DV18-139

6172670

467884

612

40

-67

283

DV18-140

6170895

467710

632

161

-55.3

326

DV18-141

6172670

467884

612

130

-47

428

DV18-143

6170895

467710

632

161

-63.2

307.2

DV18-144

6172671

467884

612

220

-52

246.35

DV18-145

6170895

467710

632

146

-59

329

DV18-146

6172528

468099

687

45

-47

356




Sub-Total:

12,257 m

 

About Dolly Varden

Dolly Varden is a mineral exploration company focused on exploration in northwestern British Columbia. Dolly Varden has two projects, the namesake Dolly Varden silver property and the nearby Big Bulk copper-gold property. Since December 2016, Dolly Varden has been under the direction of new management provided by the experienced Belcarra Group Management Ltd. ("Belcarra Group"). The Belcarra Group is comprised of highly qualified mining and financial professionals.

Dolly Varden is also a member of the British Columbia Regional Mining Alliance ("BCRMA"), a cooperative effort between First Nations, Industry and the BC Provincial Government, to promote mining activities and investment in the northwestern region.

Additional information about the Company and its activities may be found on the Company's website www.dollyvardensilver.com and under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Dolly Varden to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements or information relates to, among other things, the results of previous field work and programs, results of mineral resource estimate on the project, the potential to grow the project, the potential to expand the mineralization, the planning for further exploration work, the ability to de-risk the potential exploration targets, and our belief about the unexplored portion of the property. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs but given the uncertainties, assumptions and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements or information. The Company disclaims any obligation to update, or to publicly announce, any such statements, events or developments except as required by law.

Note: Mineral resources are not mineral reserves, and thus have not demonstrated economic viability.

For additional information on risks and uncertainties, see the Company's most recently filed annual management discussion & analysis ("MD&A"), which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.dollyvardensilver.com. The risk factors identified in the MD&A are not intended to represent a complete list of factors that could affect the Company.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Dolly Varden Silver Corp.



Contact
Dolly Varden Silver Corp.: Gary Cope, President and CEO, 1-604-687-8566; Alex Tsakumis, VP - Corporate Development, 1-604-687-8566 X228, Email: alex@belcarragroup.com, www.dollyvardensilver.com
