Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. - Winter Phase 2 Drill Program Finalized

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2018 - Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd. (MMV-TSX.V) and its wholly-owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc. ("OTCQX: MNRLF") are pleased to report that the Company has engaged the professional services of Devico AS (www.devico.com), recognized experts in directional core drilling ("DCD"), to partner with our drill contractor, First Drilling (www.firstdrilling.com), to target over 1,130 m (3500 ft) the down plunge length of the East Limb Structure and the previously drilled Homestake (1987) high grade gold zones 967 meters (3,000 ft.) vertically below surface.

Devico has over 30 years of successful DCD experience in more than 50 countries, including North America, and will provide this unique technology, along with borehole planning, as a service to the Company. At the Company's request, Devico has designed a borehole plan for it's 2018 Phase 2 drill program, consisting of a "mother hole" and multiple branch holes targeting the high grade gold zone referred to above.

Using a steerable wireline core barrel, this method significantly reduces the cost by hitting targets quicker and more accurately than traditional methods. By making multiple branches of up to 30 holes from a mother hole that is estimated to be about 1000 meters (3,100 ft.) deep, this DCD technology dramatically reduces both the time spent and the overall costs. A major benefit to directional drilling is that this method is amenable to multiple highly accurate cross cuts off the mother hole to penetrate the main mineralized shear zone down plunge. As in Phase 1, this mother hole will be probed by "state of the art" bore hole EM technology ("BHEM"). This BHEM technology is designed to detect conductive bodies off hole down plunge along the East Limb Structure towards the high grade gold zone. An updated presentation including proposed drill holes has been posted to the companies website.

In addition to the Company's Standby Project, there are a significant number of large-scale magnetic anomalies lying on the Standby-Bloody Gulch-Lookout Trend and other parallel trends that are covered by Mineral Mountain claims in the Rochford District, most of which have not been tested at depth, or have never even been drilled in some cases.

About Mineral Mountain Resources and the Rochford Gold Project

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resources (SD) Inc., is focused on the exploration of its 100%-owned Rochford Gold Project situated along the highly prospective Homestake Gold Belt in the Black Hills of South Dakota, U.S.A. The Rochford Project covers over 7,500 acres and straddles three major trends of structurally thickened auriferous iron formation that host ledge-type gold mineralization.

Since 2012, the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Mineral Mountain Resource (SD) Inc., has spent over $10 million US in gold exploration in the Black Hills of South Dakota. It controls the largest land position in the Rochford greenstone belt and possesses by far the largest and most comprehensive database for the district in modern day exploration history! Phase 1 drilling on its Standby Project confirms that Homestake-style mineralization does occur with the Rochford Project area. The Rochford Project is vastly under-explored.

Forward looking information

