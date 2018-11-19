Otis Provides Update on Kilgore Project

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2018 - Otis Gold Corp. (“Otis” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: OOO) advises that a complaint has been filed against the United States Forest Service (“USFS”) by two environmental groups in connection with Otis’ recently approved Kilgore Project Plan of Operation (see News Release dated August 23, 2018). Otis will communicate any developments in connection with this matter as they become available. In the interim, Otis will continue ongoing development activities at Kilgore under the current approved Decision Notice issued by the USFS. The complaint was lodged in the U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho.



Otis President and CEO, Craig Lindsay, stated: “Otis is committed to conducting its exploration activities in an environmentally sound manner and meeting all requirements under its approved Plan of Operation. Our permit was issued after an exhaustive process that included the preparation of an Environmental Assessment and various public consultations. Additionally, for many years we have actively engaged with various community groups and individuals to address and mitigate any concerns, and will continue to engage and consult in this process as we move forward.”

About the Kilgore Project

The Kilgore Project lies on the north-eastern margin of the Miocene-Pliocene Kilgore Caldera complex in the Eastern Snake River Plain, Idaho. The Kilgore Project contains the Kilgore Deposit with a current NI 43-101 compliant resource: Indicated Resource of 825,000 ounces Au in 44.6 million tonnes at a grade of 0.58 g/t Au and an Inferred Resource of 136,000 ounces Au in 9.4 million tonnes at a grade of 0.45 g/t Au (the “Deposit”). The Kilgore Deposit is a low-sulphidation, gold bearing, quartz-adularia epithermal system hosted in Tertiary volcanic rocks, local Tertiary intrusive rocks, and basement Late Cretaceous, Aspen Formation sedimentary rocks.

About the Company

Otis is a resource company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal deposits in Idaho, USA. Otis is currently developing the Kilgore Project, located in Clark County, Idaho and the Oakley Project, located in Cassia County, Idaho.

