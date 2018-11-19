Manganese Announces Closing of a Tranche of Private Placement Financing of Flow-Through Shares

Montréal, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2018) - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) (TRADEGATE: 9SC2) (OTC Pink: SNCGF) ("Manganese" or the "Company") ") is pleased to announce that it has closed on a tranche of a non-brokered private placement financing of flow-through shares for gross proceeds of up to $200,000 (the "Offering") through issuance of 1,000,000 flow-through shares in the share capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at $0.20 per Share. The terms of the Offering remain the same as disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 18, 2018.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities legislation. The net proceeds of the Offering will be used for the exploration, growth, research and development, marketing, and general working capital purposes. The Company is hopeful that it may complete one or more additional tranches of the Offering in the near future.

Manganese's mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally friendly green/zero emissions ,while processing manganese.at a lower competitive cost For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

MANGANESE X ENERGY CORP.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.