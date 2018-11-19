Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited's ("Harmony") Presentation Now Available for On-Demand Viewing: dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference

Harmony invites individual and institutional investors as well as advisors to log-on to VirtualInvestorConferences.com to view presentation

JOHANNESBURG, Nov. 19, 2018 - Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited ("Harmony" and/or "the Company") (JSE: HAR, NYSE: HMY) based in South Africa, and focused on gold mining and exploration in South Africa and Papua New Guinea, today announced that the November, 14, 2018 presentation from Harmony's Chief Financial Officer, Boipelo Lekubo, is now available for on-demand viewing in the dbVIC Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference.

LINK: https://tinyurl.com/dbvic1118postpr

Harmony's presentation will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors and advisors may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.

Recent Company Highlights

Achieved production guidance for the third consecutive year in FY18

Acquired and integrated Moab Khotsong in FY18 – a high grade, +250 000oz p.a. mine

Delivered Hidden Valley re-investment on schedule and budget in FY18 – 200 000oz p.a. with an average life-of mine all-in sustaining unit cost of less than US$950/oz

Learn more about the event at www.VirtualInvestorConferences.com.

About Harmony

Harmony, a world-class gold mining and exploration company, has operations and assets in South Africa and Papua New Guinea (PNG). Harmony, which has more than 68 years' experience in the industry, is the second largest gold producer in South Africa. Our assets include one open pit mine and several exploration tenements in PNG, as well as nine underground mines and one open pit operation and several surface sources in South Africa. In addition, we own 50% of the significant Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in a joint venture in PNG.

Additional information on the company is available on the corporate website, www.harmony.co.za.

About VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Since 2010, VirtualInvestorConferences.com, created by BetterInvesting (NAIC) and PRNewswire, has been the only monthly virtual investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for presenting companies to meet directly with investors using a graphically-enhanced online platform.

Designed to replicate the look and feel of location-based investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences unites PR Newswire's leading-edge online conferencing and investor communications capabilities with BetterInvesting's extensive retail investor audience network.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harmony-gold-mining-company-limiteds-harmony-presentation-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-dbvic---deutsche-bank-adr-virtual-investor-conference-300752709.html

SOURCE Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited