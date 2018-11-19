Kintavar Begins Final Phase of the 2018 Drilling Program on Sherlock and Nominates New CFO

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 - Kintavar Exploration Inc. (the “Corporation” or “Kintavar”) (TSX-V : KTR) (FRANKFURT : 58V) is pleased to announce the restarting of the drilling program following the regional hunting break. In total, up to 2,000 meters are expected to be drilled before the holiday season. The drilling will focus on the Sherlock corridor and will test both the new areas that were discovered during the summer exploration program and extensions of some of the already defined zones.

In addition, the Corporation is growing its team and would like to welcome Mathieu Bourdeau (CPA, CA) who will be joining the corporation as in-house Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Mr. Bourdeau brings strong operational experience and accounting/finance background. Mr. Bourdeau spent 6 years at Deloitte working as a Director of Audit and Consulting Services and later as financial controller for Explorance Inc., a fast-growing international software company based in Montreal.

“After a busy year on the Mitchi project and many more like that ahead of us as the project advances, we felt that it was in the best interest of the company to have an in-house CFO. We welcome Mathieu to the Kintavar team and the Mitchi project. I would like to thank Ingrid Martin for her professional services and support over the last 18 months, where she played a significant role in the creation of Kintavar and wish her continued success in her professional endeavors,” comments Kiril Mugerman, President and CEO of Kintavar.

About the Mitchi Property

The Mitchi property (approx. 30,000 hectares, 100% owned) is located west of the Mitchinamecus reservoir, 100 km north of the town of Mont-Laurier. The property covers an area of more than 300 km2 accessible by a network of logging and gravel roads with a hydro-electric power substation located 14 km to the east. The property is located in the north-western portion of the central metasedimentary belt of the Grenville geological province. Many gold, copper, silver and/or manganese mineralized showings have been identified to date, with many characteristics suggesting of a sediment-hosted stratiform copper type deposit (SSC) in the Eastern portion of the property and Iron Oxide Copper Gold ore (IOCG) and skarn type deposits in the Western portion. Osisko holds a 2% NSR on 27 claims of the southern portion of the Mitchi property, outside of the sedimentary basin.

For further information, contact:

Kiril Mugerman,

President and CEO

Telephone: +1 450 641 5119 #5653

Email: kmugerman@kintavar.com

Web: www.kintavar.com

