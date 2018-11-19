Dakota Territory Resource Corp Substantially Increases Land Position

Reno, Nov. 19, 2018 - Dakota Territory Resource Corp (OTCQB: DTRC) ("Dakota Territory" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that the Company has substantially increased its land holdings in the Black Hills of South Dakota through the staking of 42 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 718 acres immediately north and adjacent to the Company’s City Creek Property. The property acquisition was the first to be based by the Company on recently completed inversion modeling of geophysical survey data.

The City Creek Property is comprised of a combination of patented and unpatented mining claims covering the continuous extension of the iron-formation gold host northeast of the 40-million ounce Homestake Mine. The City Creek geology is dominated by the Homestake, Ellison and Poorman stratigraphic sequence that has been delineated by more than 40,000 ft of core drilling across the property. The historic drilling also documents the occurrence of gold mineralization in the classic quartz vein, chlorite-arsenopyrite style of the Homestake Mine. Dakota Territory’s new three-dimensional models generated from inversions of magnetic and gravity data have provided new insights on the terrain to the north of the historic drilling on the property, which greatly enhanced the acquisition area as a drill target. Through this most recent staking, the City Creek project area has been expanded from approximately 449 acres to 1,167 acres.

The City Creek staking is the realization of the Company’s strategy of expanding its high quality mining interests in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The Company continues to leverage the unique mining and exploration experience of its technical team to build value from the extensive historic data sets Dakota Territory has assembled over the past six years. These data sets have now been utilized for the first time in three dimensional modeling that was not possible in the 1980’s and 1990’s to reveal district scale features that were not previously recognized.

Dakota Territory controls just over 4,000 acres of brownfields mineral property in one of America’s richest gold districts. The Company intends to continue to strategically expand its dominant land package in the district as industry interest grows for exploration property in safe, low cost jurisdictions in the United States with a history of large-scale gold production.

Qualified Person

Richard Bachman, P.Geo. and Chief Geological Officer for the Company is a “qualified person” and has reviewed and approved the content of this news release.

About Dakota Territory Resource Corp

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. is a Nevada Corporation with offices located at Reno, Nevada. Dakota Territory is committed to creating shareholder value through the acquisition and responsible exploration and development of high caliber gold properties in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

Dakota Territory maintains 100% ownership of three gold properties covering approximately 4,059 acres in the heart of the Homestake District, including the Blind Gold, City Creek and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties. Dakota Territory is uniquely positioned to leverage Management’s extensive exploration and mining experience in the District with Homestake Mining Company. For more information on Dakota Territory, please visit the Company's website at http://DakotaTRC.com/.

Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contact: For more information, please contact Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (775) 747-0667

Cautionary Note to U.S. Investors

The United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") limits disclosure for U.S. reporting purposes to mineral deposits that a company can economically and legally extract or produce. Our property currently does not contain any known proven or probable ore reserves under SEC reporting standards. Our reference above to the various formations and mineralization believed to exist in our property as compared to historical results and estimates from other property in the district is illustrative only for comparative purposes and is no indication that similar results will be obtained with respect to our property. U.S. investors are urged to consider closely the disclosure in our latest reports filed with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings at http://www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.