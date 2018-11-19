Osisko Metals Intersects 10.49% Zinc+Lead Over 22.84 Metres and 12.15% Zinc+Lead Over 17.00 Metres at Pine Point

MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 - Osisko Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Osisko Metals”) (TSX-V: OM; FRANKFURT: OB51) is pleased to announce assay results from 29 drill holes completed at the M-67 deposit at the west end of the Central Zone in the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”). Drill hole M67-18-PP-027 intersected 7.96% Zinc and 2.53% Lead over 22.84 metres and hole M67-18-PP-015 intersected 9.48% Zinc and 2.67% Lead over 17.00 metres. Other high-grade intersections include holes M67-18-PP-004 that intersected 8.26% Zinc and 2.82% Lead over 8.75 metres, M67-18-PP-019 that intersected 11.49% Zinc and 5.55% Lead over 7.90 metres and M67-18-PP-028 that intersected 7.54% Zinc and 1.46% Lead over 13.09 metres.



All intersections are within a flat lying tabular-style deposit known as M-67 and all intercepts are located above 110 metre depths. (See 2018 Summer Drill Campaign Central Zone M-67). Highlights are listed below in Table 1 and details are provided in Tables 2 & 3.

Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % M67-18-PP-004 Central M67 94.45 103.20 8.75 8.26 2.82 11.08 M67-18-PP-011 Central M67 79.15 83.65 4.50 9.17 6.32 15.49 M67-18-PP-015 Central M67 82.50 99.50 17.00 9.48 2.67 12.15 M67-18-PP-019 Central M67 81.00 88.90 7.90 11.49 5.55 17.04 M67-18-PP-023 Central M67 68.54 72.80 4.26 7.38 11.87 19.25 M67-18-PP-027 Central M67 75.16 98.00 22.84 7.96 2.53 10.49 M67-18-PP-028 Central M67 95.71 108.80 13.09 7.54 1.46 9.00

Jeff Hussey, President & CEO of Osisko Metals, commented: “The 2018 drill campaign at Pine Point is nearly complete. We announced our 50,000 meters campaign immediately after closing the transaction back in February and we have been extremely pleased with the results released. We continue to intersect high grade, near surface Zinc-Lead mineralization across the entire property.”

The historical M-67 deposit currently measures 550 metres in strike length with an average mineralized width of approximately 150 metres. It occurs within the Central Zone and is located 14 kilometres west of the electrical sub-station along a main haul road. ComInco Ltd. lists remaining unclassified historic resources of 1.56 million tonnes of 5.1% Zinc and 1.2% Lead at M-67 (not NI43-101 compliant). The Central Zone hosts twelve deposits containing unclassified historical resources reported by ComInco Ltd. (1988) occurring over 10 kilometres. They are located from 5 to 14 kilometres to the west of the electrical substation and adjacent to the main haulage road along its entire length.

The objective of the 2018 drill program is to upgrade approximately 50 million tonnes of unclassified near-surface historical resources within known deposits (ComInco Ltd.) to NI43-101 Inferred Mineral Resources as quickly as possible in areas amenable to open pit mining. This will then be used as a resource base for future economic studies.

The 2018 drill program consists of approximately 700 drill holes within the Main Trend, a 20-kilometre long, portion of the PPMC that is located on the south shore of Great Slave Lake in the Northwest Territories, near infrastructure and paved highway access and with 100km of haulage roads already in place.

Note regarding historical resource and Qualified Person

The above-mentioned historical resources do not conform to National Instrument 43-101 standards. The Company is reporting the historical estimates for reference purposes only. Neither Osisko Metals nor its consultants have completed sufficient work to verify the historical estimates and these should not be relied upon for investment purposes. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as NI43-101 compliant mineral resources and there is no guarantee that such work will allow conversion of such historical resources.

Stanley G. Clemmer, P. Geo registered in the Northwest Territories and is Chief Geologist for Pine Point Mining Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of Osisko Metals Limited. He is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical data reported in this news release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Osisko Metals adheres to a strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control program with regard to core handling, sampling, transportation of samples and lab analyses. Drill core samples from the Pine Point project area were securely transported to its core facility in Hay River, Northwest Territories where they were logged and sampled. Samples selected for assay were shipped via secure transportation to the ALS Canada Ltd.’s preparation facility in Yellowknife. Pulps were analyzed at the ALS Canada Ltd. facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia. All samples are analyzed by four acid digestion followed by both ICP-AES and ICP-MS for ultra-trace level detection for a multi-element suite with a 1% upper detection limit for base metals. Samples reporting over 1% for Zn and 1% for Pb are analyzed by assay grade four acid digestion and ICP-AES analysis with an upper detection limit of 30% and 20% respectively. Samples reporting Zn >30% and or Pb >20% are analyzed by traditional titration.

Zinc (metres) (metres) (metres) (metres) % % % M67-18-PP-001 M67 92.63 93.68 1.05 0.74 2.34 1.12 3.46 M67-18-PP-001 M67 96.44 102.85 6.41 4.53 3.66 0.90 4.56 M67-18-PP-002 M67 76.15 76.78 0.63 0.55 1.72 1.31 3.03 M67-18-PP-002 M67 89.36 90.10 0.74 0.64 2.22 0.25 2.46 M67-18-PP-003 M67 97.08 103.30 6.22 4.40 1.16 3.37 4.53 M67-18-PP-004 M67 94.45 103.20 8.75 6.70 8.26 2.82 11.08 M67-18-PP-005 M67 81.90 85.10 3.20 2.62 4.77 0.03 4.80 M67-18-PP-006 M67 76.15 79.06 2.91 2.87 0.52 2.40 2.92 M67-18-PP-007 M67 No significant Values M67-18-PP-008 M67 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.91 1.51 1.59 3.10 M67-18-PP-009 M67 73.00 78.00 5.00 5.00 3.09 2.08 5.17 M67-18-PP-010 M67 88.25 93.25 5.00 4.10 4.95 3.00 7.95 M67-18-PP-011 M67 79.15 83.65 4.50 4.08 9.17 6.32 15.49 M67-18-PP-012 M67 68.95 72.30 3.35 3.34 3.22 2.25 5.47 M67-18-PP-013 M67 94.00 98.47 4.47 3.42 1.50 1.05 2.55 M67-18-PP-014 M67 74.43 75.12 0.69 0.63 1.19 0.18 1.36 M67-18-PP-014 M67 80.90 82.53 1.63 1.48 2.71 1.30 4.01 M67-18-PP-014 M67 83.53 85.25 1.72 1.56 1.60 0.45 2.05 M67-18-PP-015 M67 82.50 99.50 17.00 13.93 9.48 2.67 12.15 M67-18-PP-016 M67 73.25 76.50 3.25 3.24 2.86 4.71 7.56 M67-18-PP-017 M67 86.00 87.00 1.00 0.82 0.97 1.09 2.06 M67-18-PP-017 M67 90.00 94.00 4.00 3.28 1.02 1.94 2.96 M67-18-PP-018 M67 84.50 91.95 7.45 5.71 3.37 1.66 5.03 M67-18-PP-018 M67 95.85 100.00 4.15 3.18 5.10 0.18 5.28 M67-18-PP-019 M67 70.00 74.00 4.00 3.46 0.42 0.92 1.35 M67-18-PP-019 M67 81.00 88.90 7.90 6.84 11.49 5.55 17.04 M67-18-PP-020 M67 67.58 68.00 0.42 0.38 3.19 0.00 3.19 M67-18-PP-020 M67 77.70 78.70 1.00 0.91 3.90 2.77 6.67 M67-18-PP-021 M67 91.20 93.21 2.01 1.42 5.59 1.93 7.52 M67-18-PP-022 M67 74.60 76.00 1.40 1.35 1.21 0.33 1.55 M67-18-PP-022 M67 77.95 81.85 3.90 3.77 4.55 2.05 6.60 M67-18-PP-023 M67 68.54 72.80 4.26 4.00 7.38 11.87 19.25 M67-18-PP-025 M67 69.18 70.60 1.42 1.33 3.45 0.21 3.66 M67-18-PP-025 M67 76.10 79.20 3.10 2.91 2.26 0.83 3.09 M67-18-PP-025 M67 81.20 85.20 4.00 3.76 1.63 1.98 3.61 M67-18-PP-026 M67 83.50 85.30 1.80 1.27 1.25 0.25 1.51 M67-18-PP-026 M67 91.10 96.10 5.00 3.54 2.48 1.48 3.96 M67-18-PP-026 M67 101.50 104.77 3.27 2.31 6.77 1.09 7.86 M67-18-PP-027 M67 75.16 98.00 22.84 18.71 7.96 2.53 10.49 M67-18-PP-028 M67 85.53 86.50 0.97 0.69 1.79 0.02 1.81 M67-18-PP-028 M67 90.50 91.50 1.00 0.71 1.17 0.09 1.26 M67-18-PP-028 M67 93.05 93.81 0.76 0.54 1.21 0.03 1.24 M67-18-PP-028 M67 95.71 108.80 13.09 9.26 7.54 1.46 9.00 M67-18-PP-031 M67 87.00 92.00 5.00 3.83 0.59 0.78 1.37 M67-18-PP-032 M67 81.18 82.18 1.00 0.98 0.11 1.11 1.22

(metres) M67-18-PP-001 Central M67 627973.1 6743606.7 215.48 180 -45 122.00 M67-18-PP-002 Central M67 627972.9 6743607.6 215.70 160 -60 106.00 M67-18-PP-003 Central M67 628209.9 6743590.1 215.89 5 -45 123.00 M67-18-PP-004 Central M67 628209.7 6743589.9 215.89 340 -50 120.00 M67-18-PP-005 Central M67 628209.8 6743589.6 215.85 320 -55 120.00 M67-18-PP-006 Central M67 628156.1 6743593.2 215.73 180 -80 91.00 M67-18-PP-007 Central M67 628156.1 6743595.0 215.68 180 -50 115.00 M67-18-PP-008 Central M67 628156.0 6743593.4 215.81 240 -65 102.00 M67-18-PP-009 Central M67 628120.6 6743598.6 215.56 0 -90 91.00 M67-18-PP-010 Central M67 628120.4 6743600.5 215.64 0 -55 112.00 M67-18-PP-011 Central M67 628119.8 6743599.4 215.62 325 -65 100.00 M67-18-PP-012 Central M67 628140.5 6743595.3 215.57 0 -85 90.00 M67-18-PP-013 Central M67 628140.4 6743597.4 215.61 0 -50 115.00 M67-18-PP-014 Central M67 628140.5 6743596.1 215.58 25 -65 100.00 M67-18-PP-015 Central M67 628140.7 6743595.7 215.64 215 -55 106.00 M67-18-PP-016 Central M67 628100.3 6743601.2 215.63 255 -85 90.00 M67-18-PP-017 Central M67 628099.8 6743602.5 215.64 0 -55 109.00 M67-18-PP-018 Central M67 628079.2 6743604.4 215.69 180 -50 109.00 M67-18-PP-019 Central M67 628067.6 6743607.6 215.76 0 -60 100.00 M67-18-PP-020 Central M67 628067.8 6743597.9 215.49 155 -65 100.00 M67-18-PP-021 Central M67 628068.3 6743595.7 215.50 180 -45 119.00 M67-18-PP-022 Central M67 628052.2 6743608.3 215.68 0 -75 95.00 M67-18-PP-023 Central M67 628050.6 6743599.3 215.73 230 -70 53.00 M67-18-PP-025 Central M67 628051.6 6743599.6 215.59 170 -70 93.00 M67-18-PP-026 Central M67 628051.1 6743599.3 215.60 190 -45 113.00 M67-18-PP-027 Central M67 628051.5 6743599.8 215.60 205 -55 105.00 M67-18-PP-028 Central M67 628020.0 6743603.0 215.63 180 -45 125.00 M67-18-PP-031 Central M67 627998.5 6743604.0 215.45 215 -50 114.00 M67-18-PP-032 Central M67 628007.3 6743616.8 215.45 30 -80 87.00

About Osisko Metals

Osisko Metals is a Canadian exploration and development company creating value in the base metal space with a focus on zinc mineral assets. The Company controls Canada’s two premier zinc mining camps, namely the Pine Point Mining Camp (“PPMC”) located in the Northwest Territories, at which it expects to convert the near surface, historical, unclassified historical resource targeting 50Mt at approximately 5% Zinc + Lead; and the Bathurst Mining Camp (“BMC”), located in northern New Brunswick, where it is focused on converting and developing the historical resource found at the Key Anacon project. The Company is currently completing 100,000 metres of drilling at both camps. In Québec, the Company owns 42,000 hectares that cover 12 grass-root zinc targets that will be selectively advanced through exploration. In parallel, Osisko Metals is monitoring several base metal-oriented peers for opportunities.

