MONTREAL, Nov. 19, 2018 - Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME) is pleased to report on the completion and subsequent opening of SRG Graphite Inc.’s (“SRG”) metallurgical laboratory near the Lola Graphite Deposit in Guinea, West Africa.



Crushing and pulverizing equipment



Laboratory exterior, dust collection and fume ventilation





The laboratory will serve many purposes such as small-scale graphite production to pursue business development and continue to evaluate the properties of the deposit’s graphite, training of the local technical workforce, and education of local communities about the project. The laboratory will also be used for sample preparation for exploration, geotechnical metallurgical testing and vendor tests, as well as further tests for process development.

The laboratory houses many features like a full sample preparation facility including drying, crushing and pulverizing; and a complete mineral processing facility with scrubbing and milling, attrition milling, flotation, filtration and drying. It is also equipped to perform basic graphite assaying with acid wash and “Lost on ignition” (LOI) method. The building was designed with sufficient space for training and a small-scale production of graphite samples for business development.

SRG is also proud to say that, apart from the technical equipment which was imported from top-of-the-line suppliers, 100% of the building and facilities were sourced and constructed locally. SRG wants to thank everyone who helped bring this very important project to fruition.

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. Sama holds a control position in SRG of 24,658,267 shares representing 35.54% of the issued and outstanding shares of SRG and is considered an insider for reporting purposes.



For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Sama Resources Inc./RESSOURCES SAMA INC.

Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet, President and CEO

Tel: (514) 726-4158

OR

Mr. Matt Johnston, Corporate Development Advisor

Tel: (604) 443-3835

Toll Free: 1 (877) 792-6688, Ext. 5

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein are "forward-looking statements" or “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including, without limitation, the availability of financing for activities, risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of drill results and the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, metal price fluctuations, environmental and regulatory requirements, availability of permits, escalating costs of remediation and mitigation, risk of title loss, the effects of accidents, equipment breakdowns, labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or interruptions in exploration or development, the potential for delays in exploration or development activities, the inherent uncertainty of cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations, currency fluctuations, expectations and beliefs of management and other risks and uncertainties.

In addition, forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on various assumptions. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking information or forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1954dfc6-f8f7-4b6b-98c7-2f8b673a25a9

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c0076f29-3107-484a-a496-fcf381e5c32b