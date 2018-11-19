Dynasty Gold Announces Completion of Mapping and Prospecting Program at the Thundercloud Property, Ontario

VANCOUVER, November 19, 2018 - Dynasty Gold Corp. (TSX-V: DYG) (FWB: D5G) (OTC PINK: DGDCF) ("Dynasty" or the "Company") is pleased to announce completion of the mapping and rock sampling program at the Thundercloud property, optioned from Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") early this year (see press release dated February 1, 2018). The Property is in the central Wabigoon greenstone gold belt, 47 kilometres southwest of Dryden, Ontario.

In preparation for drilling, the work was focused on the potential drill-target areas as reported in the September 18, 2018 press release.

A total of 84 outcrop sites were visited throughout the Property. The West Contact area was the primary focus of the field work, centering on the Glatz outcrop where recent rock chip samples returned 3.03 g/t gold over 30 metres of outcrop. It extends gold mineralization from the original 39.0 metres at 8.02 g/t gold to a total of 69 metres. Other areas of interest include mineralization to the south identified by Teck in 2008; rock chip samples returned up to 9.42 g/t gold.

During the program, numerous exposures of moderate to strongly silicified mafic and sedimentary lithologies hosting estimated 1-5% very fine-grained disseminated pyrite and pyrrhotite were sampled. Sixty-four rock samples were collected and delivered to the ALS laboratory in Thunder Bay for assay. Drill cores from the 2011 drill program was identified and inspected.

A previously uninspected area to the west of Glatz Outcrop, where IP surveying identified high chargeability and resistivity anomalies, was also ground-checked. The IP anomalies represent strongly silicified interflow sediment hosting estimated 4-5% fine-grained pyrite and pyrrhotite.

The mapping and prospecting program was to confirm drill targets, verify and extend the known gold mineralization, confirm rock descriptions and to acquire additional structural data. Drill sites will be confirmed based on geophysics, and previous and current sampling.

This press release was reviewed by Larry Kornze, a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

