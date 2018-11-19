Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Alcoa to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference

19.11.2018  |  Business Wire

Alcoa Corp. (NYSE: AA), a global leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, announced today that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer William Oplinger will participate in a question and answer session at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference in New York, New York, on Wednesday, November 28, 2018, starting at 10:30 a.m. EST.

A real-time live audio webcast of the session will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website at www.alcoa.com. An audio replay will be available following the presentation at the same link.

Dissemination of Company Information

Alcoa Corp. intends to make future announcements regarding company developments and financial performance through its website at www.alcoa.com.

About Alcoa Corporation

Alcoa is a global industry leader in bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products, built on a foundation of strong values and operating excellence dating back 130 years to the world-changing discovery that made aluminum an affordable and vital part of modern life. Since developing the aluminum industry, and throughout our history, our talented Alcoans have followed on with breakthrough innovations and best practices that have led to efficiency, safety, sustainability, and stronger communities wherever we operate.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that relate to future events and expectations and as such constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “intends,” “may,” “outlook,” “plans,” “projects,” “seeks,” “sees,” “should,” “targets,” “will,” “would,” or other words of similar meaning. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions or projections about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that these expectations will be attained and it is possible that actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks and uncertainties. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.



Contact

Alcoa Corp.
Investor Contact:
James Dwyer, 412-992-5450
James.Dwyer@alcoa.com
or
Media Contact:
Jim Beck, 412-315-2909
Jim.Beck@alcoa.com


