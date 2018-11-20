K92 Mining Announces Stock Options Grant

VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2018 - K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or “the Company”) (TSXV: KNT; OTCQB: KNTNF) announces the grant of 1,730,000 stock options to officers, employees and consultants of the Company, pursuant to the terms of the Company’s Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable at $0.74 per share, expire on November 19, 2023, and vest in quarterly increments over twelve months from the date of grant.



K92 Mining has commenced commercial gold production from the Kora Gold Deposit (via mining at the Kora Northern Extension), which is part of the Company’s Kainantu Gold Project located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. In November 2018, the Company announced completion of an updated resource estimate of its Kora North deposit, based on results from underground grade control, exploration diamond drilling in 80 drill holes, and face sampling. The updated resource estimate will update and replace the previous Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA). It is anticipated that the new PEA will be published by January 2019.

