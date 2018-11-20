Cleveland-Cliffs to Webcast Presentation by Lourenco Goncalves at Upcoming Goldman Sachs Conference

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) today said it will be webcasting the fireside chat with Lourenco Goncalves at the Goldman Sachs Global Metals & Mining Conference in New York.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of the presentation.

When: Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at 1:45 p.m. ET Presenter: Lourenco Goncalves, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Web Address: www.clevelandcliffs.com

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.clevelandcliffs.com.

About Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.

Founded in 1847, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is the largest and oldest independent iron ore mining company in the United States. We are a major supplier of iron ore pellets to the North American steel industry from our mines and pellet plants located in Michigan and Minnesota. By 2020, Cliffs expects to be the sole producer of hot briquetted iron (HBI) in the Great Lakes region with the development of its first production plant in Toledo, Ohio. Driven by the core values of safety, social, environmental and capital stewardship, our employees endeavor to provide all stakeholders with operating and financial transparency. For more information, visit http://www.clevelandcliffs.com.

MEDIA:

Patricia Persico

Director, Corporate Communications

(216) 694-5316

INVESTORS:

Paul Finan

Director, Investor Relations

(216) 694-6544