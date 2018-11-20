Lucky Minerals Inc. Identifies a Mineralized Showing Enriched in K-Feldspar and Hydrothermal Biotite on its Fortuna 3 Concession Project in Ecuador

Vancouver, November 20, 2018 - Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV: LKY) (OTC Pink: LKMNF) (FSE: LKY) ("Lucky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the follow-up geological reconnaissance mapping survey conducted on its Fortuna Project located approximately 60 km south-east of Town of Cuenca, Ecuador. Prospecting and mapping were undertaken based on its previous July mission in the Fortuna 3 concession where combined assays of up to 416 ppm Cu+Mo have been obtained.

Additional prospecting and mapping of Area A has identified an altered mineralized granite. Alteration is mainly K-feldspar and hydrothermal biotite with abundant sulphide mineralization. Rocks are intensively altered and fractured. Minerals typical of high temperature environments, such as silica and pyrophyllite, have been recognized in the area. In addition, a mineralized hydrothermal breccia has been discovered with abundant pyrite. The breccia consists of porphyry clasts within an oxidized matrix. This breccia has a minimum length of 200m and a width of 50m.

Lucky's exploration team believes that this current reconnaissance mapping is indicating a large-scale doughnut shape structure of at least 1,2 km in diameter. Presence of molybdenite and high Mo/Cu ratio suggests that we are in the top of the system…

To View the Entire News Release Please Follow the Link:

http://www.luckyminerals.com/2018-11-20-lky-nr-fortuna-3-mineralization/

