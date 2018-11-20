Sample Analysis Update for the Goldsmith Property

Vancouver, November 19, 2018 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (C:TUSK) is pleased to provide an update on sample processing being undertaken for samples obtained during the fall trenching program.

In October, the Black Tusk exploration crew obtained 7 large volume (30-90 Kg) samples from 4 areas of trenching, to be submitted for bench test scale metallurgical studies. Samples were submitted to Met-Solve Laboratories Inc. located in Langley, BC. (see news release dated October 30, 2018).

Met-Solve has provided a timing update for the large-volume sample processing. Gravity separation test-work on 2 of the samples has been completed, with the remainder to be completed by next week. The samples require assaying to provide the final compiled gold content. This may require a further week for completion.

In addition to the larger samples, 10 normal sized rock samples were taken from prospective outcrops and trenches along the 800 metre corridor. These samples were shipped to MS Analytical located in Langley, BC. Results from analysis of these samples are expected in the coming weeks.

Black Tusk is engaged in exploration of its mineral property located in British Columbia, Canada. Pursuant to the Goldsmith option agreement, the company currently has an option to acquire a 100-per-cent undivided interest in the Goldsmith property situated in the Kootenays, approximately 65 kilometres north of the city of Kaslo, BC.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a "Qualified Person" as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a director of the company.

