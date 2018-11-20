Sama Resources Inc. Now Trading on J P Jenkins Ltd

LONDON, November 20, 2018 -

J P Jenkins (jpjenkins.com) would like to welcome Sama Resources Inc. (TSX.V: SME, hereinafter "Sama"), one of the most exciting Junior Mining Companies in Canada listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange to our trading platform in London.

Sama is a growth-oriented resource company focused on exploring the Samapleu Nickel - Copper polymetallic project in Ivory Coast which has been evolving into a significant base metals mining district in West Africa. The Company is managed by experienced industry professionals with a strong track record of discovery and operations lead by Executive chairman Benoit La Salle and President and CEO Dr. Marc-Antoine Audet.

JPJ's mining specialist Malcolm Burne says: "This company offers a unique opportunity to co-invest in a small mining exploration company along with major resource icons such as HPX (lead by M. Robert Friedland), MMG (China Min Metals), Sprott Global and African Lion a well-respected investment fund."

Their collective view or participation recognises the world class potential of Sama's projects that it has been building over the last decade.

Sama has commenced a 6,000-meter drilling program at one of their recent discoveries named Yepleu. The drilling program is designed to test high-conductivity targets at depth outlined using the state of the art HPX's proprietary Typhoon™ electromagnetic geophysical tool. The drilling program is targeting semi-massive and massive polymetallic (Nickel, Copper, Palladium and Cobalt) sulphide targets located between 600 m and 900 m from surface. Capital Drilling Côte d'Ivoire Limited is positioning the drill rig for the first hole.

The company also has a substantial shareholding in SRG Graphite Inc., a graphite project it had spun out in a separately publicly listed vehicle. Sama's participation in SRG alone is approximately equal to half of its market cap effectively meaning investors can access this exciting undervalued venture for only circa CAD $65m market cap.

Ownership of the shares is very tightly held with little free float which means any real successful assay results from the current drilling program will have a sharp impact on the company's value.

