Namibia Critical Metals Announces Change of Auditor

HALIFAX, November 20, 2018 - Namibia Critical Metals Inc. ("Namibia Critical Metals" or the "Company") (TSXV:NMI) announced today that it has changed its auditor from Deloitte LLP (the "Former Auditor") to PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (the "Successor Auditor"), effective November 8, 2018.

At the request of the Company, the Former Auditor resigned as auditor of Namibia Critical Metals effective November 8, 2018 and the board of directors of the Company appointed the Successor Auditor as the Company's auditor effective on the same date until the next Annual General Meeting of the Company.

There were no reservations in the Former Auditor's reports in connection with the Company's most recently completed fiscal year (2017) or for any period subsequent to the most recently completed period for which an audit report was issued preceding the date of the Former Auditor's resignation. There are no "reportable events" (as that term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations ("NI 51-102")) between Namibia Critical Metals and the Former Auditor.

In accordance with NI 51-102, the notice of change of auditor, together with the required letters from the Former Auditor and the Successor Auditor, have been filed on SEDAR.

About Namibia Critical Metals Inc.

Namibia Critical Metals Inc. holds a diversified portfolio of exploration and advanced stage projects in the country of Namibia focused on the development of sustainable and ethical sources of metals for the battery, electric vehicle and associated industries. The common shares of Namibia Critical Metals Inc. trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NMI".

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking information relating to the future performance of Namibia Rare Earths Inc. Forward-looking information, specifically, that concerning future performance, is subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the appropriate securities commissions.

