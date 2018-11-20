Jade Leader Exercises Early Option and Acquires 100% Interest in the DJ Property

CALGARY, November 20, 2018 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSX-V: JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is very pleased to announce that, concurrent with its ongoing maiden drilling program at its lead jade property, the DJ Project in Washington State, USA, notice has been given to the underlying property owners of the immediate payment of the remaining Option Payments totaling US $65,000 in order for Jade Leader to become the 100% owner of the Property subject to certain royalties.

Drilling is ongoing at the DJ Lode 2 target. The Company expects to provide a summary of the program once the current drilling program has been completed, core cleaned, logged and the geological information properly plotted and interpreted.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol., President of the Company, is the Qualified Person for the Company's Jade projects as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

