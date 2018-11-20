Meridian Mining Gives Production Update

Field trommel in final stages of field mobilisation

LONDON, Nov. 20, 2018 - Meridian Mining SE (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announces its preparation for maintaining cost efficient production during the 2018/2019 wet season is well advanced, despite the early arrival of inclement weather. The field mobilisation and installation of the trommel (rotating wet screen) to the Vitalino prospect area is on schedule with the final field commissioning and first production run forecast to commence from Monday the 26th of November onwards.

The benefits from the field mobilisation of the trommel are:

20 hours per day 5 days per week operational profile;

Base-case feed rate of 100t per hour;

The volume of material to be trucked to the processing plants is reduced by up to 80%;

Lower rehabilitation costs as reject soils remain at site;

Vitalino location allows for centralised processing from adjacent prospects; and

4mm final mesh size; with fines to be stockpiled for future refining.

The trommel is now located next to its permitted water source, with the generator and water pipeline installed, temporary tailings dam constructed and feeder hopper ready for installation (Photo 1). Colluvial feed with manganese oxides have been stockpiled on site, and final assembly is ongoing.

The Company has also submitted additional requests for water permits and plans to mobilise the Rio Madeira trommel to the field during the 1st Quarter of 2019. The Rio Madeira trommel and its support frame are engineered for mobile displacement that facilitates the field mobilisation. As the trommels produce a clean feed for the Jaburi and Rio Madeira plants from the field, their installation at the plants is redundant during the wet season. The Rio Madeira trommel has a base-case feed rate of 150t per hour.

The current feed for the existing dry screens is from stockpiled material previously covered in plastic sheets in anticipation of the wet season's possible early arrival. This dry feed has partially offset the lower dry screen performance that has occurred with the early rains.

Mr. Clark, Interim CEO & President, states, "The typical Amazonian wet season conditions nullify the efficiencies gained by the dry pre-screening of the manganese oxide colluvial feed material. Trucking to the plants of non-screened material is further complicated during the wet season by field conditions and the high-water content of the material (up to 30%). To address these challenges, the Espigão management team have applied their inhouse logistic and technical skills to mobilise the trommels to the field. Located in the field, the trommels can now produce on-site a manganese oxide pre-concentrate hosted by a clean sand/gravel mix with low water content for subsequent trucking and final refinement".

Qualified person

The technical information about the Company's exploration activity has been prepared under the supervision of and verified by Dr. Adrian McArthur (B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM), the Chief Geologist of Meridian Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Meridian Mining SE

Gilbert Clark

Interim CEO, President and Director

ABOUT MERIDIAN

Meridian Mining SE is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development and mining activities in Brazil. The Company is currently focused on exploring and developing the Espigão manganese and gold projects, the Bom Futuro tin JV area, and adjacent areas in the state of Rondônia. Meridian is currently producing high grade manganese at its project located at Espigão do Oeste.

Further information can be found at www.meridianmining.co

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information or forward-looking statements for the purposes of applicable securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements with respect to the Company's plans for exploration and development of its properties and potential mineralization. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such risk factors include, among others, failure to obtain regulatory approvals, failure to complete anticipated transactions, the timing and success of future exploration and development activities, exploration and development risks, title matters, inability to obtain any required third party consents, operating hazards, metal prices, political and economic factors, competitive factors, general economic conditions, relationships with strategic partners, governmental regulation and supervision, seasonality, technological change, industry practices and one-time events. In making the forward-looking statements, the Company has applied several material assumptions including, but not limited to, the assumptions that: (1) the proposed exploration and development of mineral projects will proceed as planned; (2) market fundamentals will result in sustained metals and minerals prices and (3) any additional financing needed will be available on reasonable terms. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as otherwise required by applicable securities legislation.

The Company cautions that it has not completed any feasibility studies on any of its mineral properties, and no mineral reserve estimate has been established. In particular, because the Company's production decision relating to its Espigão manganese project is not based upon a feasibility study of mineral reserves, the economic and technical viability of the Espigão manganese project has not been established.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

