Prosper Gold Plans 2,500m Phase 1 Drill Program: Currie Project  Matheson, Ontario

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2018 - Prosper Gold Corp. (“Prosper Gold” or the “Company”) (TSXV: PGX) announces that it will begin winter drilling to follow-up its first diamond drill hole at the Currie Project (the “Property”) southwest of Matheson, Ontario. 2,500m in six holes will test for gold mineralization in regions untested in earlier drilling.

Drilling will confirm and refine the orientation of the massive pyrite layer intersected in C001, testing for mineralization in previously untested areas, as well as diabase margins where gold, silver and lead-zinc are concentrated. (See the Company’s November 5, 2018 news release for details of C001).

Peter Bernier, President and CEO states, “We are going to get the drill turning as soon as possible to aggressively target the gold mineralization in C001. The aim of Phase 1 is to gain enough insight so that Phase 2 can focus on expanding the mineralized zone at Currie in the New Year. ”

Currie Project Description

The 2,000 hectare Currie Project, 8 km south of the Destor-Porcupine fault, is underlain by altered volcanic and metasedimentary rocks of the Abitibi greenstone belt. The property hosts the Grindstone Creek occurrence, a Gold-Silver-Zinc zone in massive and semi-massive pyrite-sericite schist (GCZ). The sequence strikes ESE and dips steeply southwest as interpreted from drilling. Rocks are strained and especially the felsic volcanic rocks show a strong SW dipping single phase fabric into which any earlier layering would have been transposed. Diabase, a dyke or sill, dips steeply with the strata. Drill intersection modeling shows it is a branching anastomosing unit or swarm with two or three separate arms. The diabase envelope trends ESE, dips steeply, and is about 70m at its thickest. Overburden thickness is consistently about 50 m as shown by the earlier holes and the geology is inferred from drill results to date and from geophysical data, mainly airborne magnetics. Known mineralization is between 120 m to 300 m below surface and occupies a zone about 300 m long, 100 m wide.

Prosper has the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Property (for details see the Company’s March 5, 2018 News Release).

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dirk Tempelman-Kluit, PhD, P.Geo., VP Exploration and Director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101.

