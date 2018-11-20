Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Coeur to Present at Upcoming Conferences

20.11.2018  |  Business Wire

Coeur Mining Inc.’s (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Peter C. Mitchell, will present at Citigroup’s Basic Materials Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

In addition, Coeur’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Mitchell J. Krebs, will present at the Scotiabank Mining Conference in Toronto, Ontario on Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at 8:20 a.m. Eastern Time.

The Citigroup and Scotiabank conferences are invitation-only investment conferences. Presentation materials will be made available on the Company’s website at www.coeur.com.

About Coeur

Coeur Mining Inc. is a well-diversified, growing precious metals producer with five mines in North America. Coeur produces from its wholly-owned operations: the Palmarejo silver-gold complex in Mexico, the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine in British Columbia, the Rochester silver-gold mine in Nevada, the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota, and the Kensington gold mine in Alaska. In addition, the Company has interests in several precious metals exploration projects throughout North America.



Contact

Coeur Mining Inc.
Attention: Paul DePartout, Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (312) 489-5800
www.coeur.com


Coeur Mining Inc.

Bergbau
USA
www.coeur.com


