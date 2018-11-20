Results of the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Consolidation

MONTREAL, Nov. 20, 2018 - Nevado Resources Corp. (TSXV: VDO.H) (“Nevado”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders that was held on November 15, 2018.



At such meeting, the shareholders appointed PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors and elected David Atkinson, Marcel Bergeron, Tyson King, Jean-Guy Masse, Virginia Olnick and Doug Walden as directors. The shareholders also ratified and confirmed the rolling stock option plan of Nevado and adopted a special resolution to amend the Articles of incorporation of Nevado in order to consolidate its common shares on the basis of one (1) new common share for each tranche of a maximum of twenty (20) common shares currently issued and outstanding.

Following the meeting of shareholders, the directors appointed Tyson King as President and Chief Executive Officer and Marcel Bergeron as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary and also appointed Tyson King, David Atkinson and Doug Walden as members of the audit committee.

As a result, Nevado obtained on November 16, 2018 a certificate of amendment consolidating its common shares on the basis of 1 for 20, which reduces the number of issued and outstanding shares to 3,119,064. Nevado is currently working to finalize the necessary documentation with the TSXV in order to set a date on which the shares of Nevado will begin to trade on a post-consolidation basis.

About Nevado

Nevado is a Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in the exploration, evaluation and development of gold mining properties.

Contact:

Tyson King

President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: 604-638-3396

Email: tking@nevadoresources.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.