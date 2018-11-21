SYDNEY, Nov. 20, 2018 - Emerging lithium-boron supplier, ioneer Ltd (ioneer or the Company) (ASX: INR) today announced the appointment of Fluor Corporation (Fluor) as the engineering and design firm to complete the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project (Project) in Nevada, USA. Fluor will also provide engineering, procurement and construction management services as the project advances.



The Fluor appointment follows the completion last month of the Rhyolite Ridge Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS). The PFS demonstrated the Project’s scale, long life and potential to become the lowest cost lithium producer in the world as well as the largest lithium producer in the United States.

President of Fluor’s Mining & Metals business, Tony Morgan, commented: “As one of the world’s largest undeveloped lithium-boron deposits and one of the largest greenfield resource projects in the United States, Rhyolite Ridge will be a flagship project for Fluor, our client ioneer and the United States. We’ve assembled a strong and highly experienced team to deliver this exciting project.”

Mr Morgan said Fluor appreciates the importance and relevance of Rhyolite Ridge as a major American lithium-boron project that will supply critical materials necessary for a sustainable future.

“Fluor’s integrated project team is one of the most experienced in the mining and processing industry with the resources, expertise and knowledge to meet the cost, safety and fast-track schedule needs of our client,” he said.

Managing Director of ioneer, Bernard Rowe, commented: “We are extremely pleased to have Fluor working with us to deliver the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Fluor was chosen because of its capabilities, integrity and proven track record of delivering value. A key aspect of Fluor’s selection was its strong and highly experienced technical team based in the United States.”

Founded in 1912, US-based Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) is a global engineering, procurement, fabrication, construction and maintenance company that transforms the world by building prosperity and empowering progress. Fluor serves its clients by designing, building and maintaining safe, well executed, capital-efficient projects around the world. With headquarters in Irving, Texas, Fluor ranks 153 on the Fortune 500 list with revenue of $19.5 billion in 2017 and has more than 56,000 employees worldwide.

Annual production for the Rhyolite Ridge Project is planned to be 20,200 tonnes of lithium carbonate and 173,000 tonnes of boric acid. First production of these critical materials is expected in 2021.

About ioneer

The Company’s 100%-owned Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA provides a substantial foundation for ioneer to become a responsible and profitable producer of the materials necessary for a sustainable future.

Lithium and boron are both used in a diverse range of everyday items and innovative technologies that are essential to modern life and emerging clean technologies such as electric vehicles.