Leagold Announces Restart of RDM Mine

VANCOUVER, Nov. 20, 2018 - Leagold Mining Corp. (TSX:LMC; OTCQX:LMCNF) ("Leagold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the restart of the RDM mine in Brazil earlier today. The restart follows an unscheduled shutdown that began early October due to regional drought conditions. As announced on November 13, 2018, the water storage facilities at the RDM mine had sufficient volumes to support the restart of operations and RDM commenced the recall of its workforce. Today, the RDM processing facility operated at its normal 7,000 tpd rate.

Leagold is building a mid-tier gold producer with a focus on opportunities in Latin America. The Company is based in Vancouver, Canada and owns four operating gold mines in Mexico and Brazil, along with a near-term gold mine restart project in Brazil and additional expansion and growth opportunities.

