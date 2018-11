Argent Minerals Limited: New Options Ticker ARDOA

Sydney, Australia - Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is pleased to report that the New Options subscribed for by shareholders under the Entitlements Issue and reported in the 3B dated 20 November are now quoted on the ASX under the ticker ARDOA.The new options have an exercise price of $0.05 each and are exercisable at any time on or before 5.00pm (AEST) on 29 October 2021 (New Options).





Argent Minerals Ltd. (ASX:ARD) is an Australian publicly listed company with a 100% interest in a silver/gold project at Kempfield NSW. Work is underway on the preparation of an EIS and a feasibility study for the first stage of the project which will involve heap leaching some 8.8 million tonnes of mainly oxide and transitional material to produce over 9.5 million ounces of silver and 15,000 ounces of gold over a 5 year mine life. Argent is also earning up to a 70% interest in two other NSW projects - gold at West Wyalong and base metals at Sunny Corner.





