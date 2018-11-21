Sama joins J P Jenkins Ltd. Trading Platform, London, UK

MONTREAL, Nov. 21, 2018 - Sama Resources Inc. (“Sama” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: SME) is pleased to announce it has been admitted to J P Jenkins Ltd., the oldest share trading platform in UK for unquoted companies, which enables shareholders and prospective investors to trade their shares on a matched bargain basis. J P Jenkins has expanded their services to enable dual admissions from foreign markets.

JPJ’s mining specialist, Malcolm Burne said, “We are delighted that Sama Resources is joining our dealing platform in London. J P Jenkins is now able to admit companies from outside the UK and give overseas companies a very valuable UK exposure. Investors will also benefit from having access to an exciting range of different companies which will diversify their portfolios even further."

Marc-Antoine Audet, CEO and President of Sama Resources Inc. stated “We are very pleased to be selected to join J P Jenkins in the UK. This will allow the market for our shares to expand and give European and British investors the ability to participate in the growth of Sama Resources Inc.”

About Sama Resources Inc.

Sama is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company with projects in West Africa. On October 23, 2017, Sama announced that it had entered into a binding term sheet in view of forming a strategic partnership with HPX TechCo Inc., a private mineral exploration company in which mining entrepreneur Robert Friedland is a significant stakeholder, in order to develop its Côte d’Ivoire Nickel-Copper and Cobalt project in Côte d’Ivoire, West-Africa. For more information about Sama, please visit Sama’s website at http://www.samaresources.com.

