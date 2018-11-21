American Manganese Inc. Pilot Plant Nears Operational Readiness

Stages 1 & 2 of the Pilot Plant Planned to be Commissioned in December

Process will Result in New Applications for Amy’s Patent Portfolio

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2018 / Larry W. Reaugh, President and Chief Executive Officer of American Manganese Inc. ("American Manganese" or "AMY" or the "Company"), (TSXV: AMY), (OTC PINK: AMYZF) (FSE: 2AM) reports that he expects the Company's pilot plant to be commissioned during the week of December 17, 2018 to carry out Stage 1 and 2 testing out of five stages. Stage 1 and 2 consist of the latest process developments on handling industrial feedstock that have been sourced from a U.S. recycler.

The Company plans to file a Continuing Patent Application for Stages 1 and 2 as it adds to the original patent pending core technology in Stages 3 and 4. Stage 5 also incorporates a newer technology, for which bench scale development work has been completed to reduce by-product production and rinsing requirements.

"AMY has been confident in Kemetco's extensive experience in process design and industrial equipment selection required to scale up their lab processes into operating closed-circuit plants," said Mr. Reaugh. "Accordingly, the Company anticipates that our plans for the pilot plant will be on target."

The pilot plant will process one tonne of battery cathode material at 1 kg/hr. It should be noted that the Company's pilot plant at Artillery Peak, built in 2011 to process manganese metals and dioxides, was designed for 1 kg/hr but actually processed up to 20 kg/hr.

"Kemetco has been extremely diligent in their research and development to verify that the process design will not only be successful in recovering cathode materials, but that it will be an effective process on an industrial scale," Mr. Reaugh added.

About Kemetco Research Inc.

Kemetco Research is a private sector integrated science, technology and innovation company. Their Contract Sciences operation provides laboratory analysis and testing, field work, bench scale studies, pilot plant investigations, consulting services, applied research and development for both industry and government. Their clients range from start-up companies developing new technologies through to large multinational corporations with proven processes.

Kemetco provides scientific expertise in the fields of Specialty Analytical Chemistry, Chemical Process and Extractive Metallurgy. Because Kemetco carries out research in many different fields, it can offer a broader range of backgrounds and expertise than most laboratories.

About American Manganese Inc.

American Manganese Inc. is a diversified specialty and critical metal company focused on capitalizing on its patented intellectual property through low cost production and recovery of electrolytic manganese products throughout the world, and recycling of spent electric vehicle lithium ion rechargeable batteries.

Interest in the Company's patented process has adjusted the focus of American Manganese Inc. toward the examination of applying its patented technology for other purposes and materials. American Manganese Inc. aims to capitalize on its patented technology and proprietary know-how to become the industry leader in recycling spent electric vehicle lithium ion batteries and recovering 100% of the cathode metals such as: Lithium-Cobalt, Lithium-Cobalt-Nickel-Manganese, Lithium-Cobalt-Aluminum and Lithium-Manganese (Please see the Company's July 25, 2018 Business Plan for further details).

On behalf of Management

AMERICAN MANGANESE INC.

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Information Contacts:

Larry W. Reaugh

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone:& 778 574 4444

Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//11212018AMY.png

Check out our financing on the Stockhouse Deal Room

https://americanmanganeseinc.com/deal-room

Image: https://www.accesswire.com/users/newswire/images//11212018AMY2.png.jpg

View the company's Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?reload=9&v=R48CDcZ72qs&feature=youtu.be

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward –looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.