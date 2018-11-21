BWR Exploration Inc. corrects meeting date for ongoing community consultation, next meeting to be held on November 22, 2018

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 - BWR Exploration Inc. (TSXV:BWR) (“BWR” or the “Company”) announced yesterday that there is a meeting scheduled for “February 22 in Winnipeg", the company meant to state November 22 in Winnipeg. Please accept BWR’s apologies for this oversight. The corrected paragraph should read as follows:



Work permit update



BWR was invited to present at a community gathering of God’s Lake First Nation (“GLFN”) on November 19th that had been organized by the Consultation Coordinator with Manitoba Growth Enterprise and Trade (“GET”) in agreement with the Coordinator for the community. Several elders along with members of the community and Council attended, GLFN has traditional interests in the Little Stull Lake project area . The meeting is part of the agreed upon consultation process where BWR provided details in advance of its proposed work program so that the community is given an opportunity to provide feedback that identifies concerns that need to be addressed prior to the issuance of a work permit by GET. This meeting has spawned a follow-up set of meetings, the first between BWR and members of Council (to be held on November 22 in Winnipeg) followed by a meeting between the community and GET in the community (without BWR present), tentatively scheduled for late November. The work permit once issued by Manitoba Growth Enterprise and Trade will provide for any conditions agreed to, with specific reference to BWR’s plans to explore the selected treaty land entitlements held by GLFN over the next few exploration seasons.



This press release has been prepared by management of BWR Exploration Inc. represented by Neil D. Novak P.Geo., President and CEO of BWR Exploration. BWR Exploration Inc. is a public company focused on exploring for base and precious metals, with its flagship Little Stull Lake Gold Project in NE Manitoba along with other exploration projects in Northern Ontario, and Northern Quebec, Canada. Management of BWR includes an accomplished group of exploration/mining specialists with many decades of operational experience in the junior resource sector. There are currently 64,412,461 shares issued and outstanding.



Neither the Toronto Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



For information about BWR Exploration Inc. please visit our website:



http://www.bwrexploration.com or call/email:

Neil Novak, P.Geo., President, CEO & Director,

BWR Exploration Inc.

82 Richmond St. E

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1

Office (416) 848 6866

nnovak@bwrexploration.com

For additional information regarding BWR please contact:

Carl Desjardins, Paradox Investor Services Inc.

Cell: 514-618-4477

carldesjardins@paradox-pr.ca

