Goliath Arranges $520,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2018 - Goliath Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: GOT) (FSE: B4IE) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (the “Company or “Goliath”) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of $520,000. Funds will be used for exploration and general working capital. It is scheduled to close early next week.

The offering will consist of flow-through units ("FT Unit") and non-flow-through units ("NFT Unit") both priced at $0.10 per unit.

Each FT Unit will be comprised of one common share which is a "flow-through" share for Canadian income tax purposes and one half (1/2) share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "$0.20 Warrant"). Each $0.20 Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a "flow-through" share at the price of $0.20 for 24 months after closing. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company's Shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $0.40 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX-V (as defined herein), the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.20 Warrants, by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period.

Each NFT will be comprised of one common share which is not a "flow-through" share and one half (1/2) share purchase warrant (each full warrant a "$0.20 Warrant"). Each $0.20 Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share which is not a "flow-through" share at the price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months after closing. If at any time after four months after the date of completion of the offering the Company's Shares have a closing price equal to or higher than $0.40 per Share for ten (10) consecutive trading days on the TSX-V (as defined herein), the Company shall thereafter be entitled to give notice to the holders of all $0.20 Warrants , by news release, that such warrants will expire at 4:30 p.m. (Toronto time) on that date which is 30 days after the date of such news release unless exercised before the expiry of that period.

The Company may pay finder's fees equal to 7% of the gross proceeds from a portion of the financing in cash, and 7% finders warrants equal to the number of units sold based on the same terms and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The proposed private placement and finder's fees are subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. All shares issued pursuant to the offering (including shares issued to finders) and any shares issued pursuant to the exercise of warrants will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date.

About Goliath

Goliath Resources Ltd. is a project generator of precious metals projects focused in the prolific Golden Triangle and surrounding area of northwestern British Columbia. It controls 100% four highly prospective properties that include Bingo, Golddigger, Lucky Strike and Copperhead covering over 44,000 hectares. All four properties have brand new discoveries that all have returned anomalous gold, silver and/or copper in grab and channel samples from exposed bedrock at surface. These new discoveries occurred in an area of glacial recession and snowpack melting in a world class geological setting where world class deposits have been found. Inaugural drill programs were completed this year at both the Lucky Strike and Copperhead properties.

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

www.goliathresourcesltd.com

Contact Information:

Roger Rosmus

Chief Executive Officer

roger@goliathresources.com

+1-416-488-2887 x222

